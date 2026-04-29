Diamond Certified Resource Celebrates 25 Years of Quality Ratings With the Release of the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory to 840,000 Households

The brand-new Diamond Certified Directory features in-depth rating profiles of top rated local companies throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.

PETALUMA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Certified Resource is celebrating 25 years of helping consumers find top rated local service companies in the Greater Bay Area. Established in 2001, Diamond Certified Resource has built a reputation for providing America's most accurate local service company ratings. They survey on verified real customers and spend tens of hours per rated company producing deep research reports that include Rating Charts, Company and Expert Profiles, Capabilities Tables, Videos, Photos, and more. They even provide users of their resource with a Performance Guarantee. Their survey methodology identifies local service companies that consistently deliver high levels of quality and Helpful Expertise®. This 25-year milestone coincides with the release of the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory, which features top rated companies in more than 150 local service industries, including auto repair, remodeling, landscaping, roofing, plumbing, eye care, dentistry, electrical, pest control, solar, HVAC, painting and flooring.

Each Diamond Certified company is showcased in the Diamond Certified Directory with a full-page profile that includes a researched article and business philosophy, a capabilities table with essential details, visual summaries of actual rating results, and verbatim survey feedback from real customers.

Over the past quarter-century, Diamond Certified Resource, the pioneer in local service company ratings based on surveys of only verified real customers, has evolved into a widely recognized authority on local service company ratings. The core methodology of surveying each company's real customers to verify quality produces the most accurate ratings of local service companies available anywhere.

"We're honored to celebrate 25 years of serving Bay Area consumers and recognizing outstanding local companies," says Greg Louie, CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "Releasing the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory at this milestone moment is especially meaningful. It reflects the strength of our research process, the trust we've earned over time and our commitment to providing reliable information that helps people choose quality companies."

There are nine unique editions of the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory: Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, Monterey/San Benito/Santa Cruz Counties, Napa/Solano Counties, San Francisco, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County and Sonoma County. Each Diamond Certified company is showcased with a full-page profile that includes a researched article and business philosophy, a capabilities table with essential details, visual summaries of actual rating results, and verbatim survey feedback from real customers.

The Diamond Certified Rating Process

Only companies that earn the distinction of Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise achieve Diamond Certified status and are included in the Diamond Certified Directory, which has now been published annually for more than two decades. What distinguishes Diamond Certified ratings is the methodology: a large, random sample of each company's customers is interviewed by phone to ensure accuracy and confirm that responses come from verified customers. By surveying across the full customer base, the research results provide a reliable representation of overall customer satisfaction. In addition, every Diamond Certified company is supported by mediation services and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

Diamond Certified Resource currently serves 175,000+ Diamond Certified Preferred Members (always free). In addition to receiving the annual print directory, members have access to a hotline staffed by a real local representative, a double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee, exclusive digital content and other benefits. Membership is always free and consumers can sign up at diamondcertified.org by selecting "Get your FREE Diamond Certified Directory here" on the homepage.

To order a free copy of the Diamond Certified Directory in your area, visit www.diamondcertified.org.

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

Absolute Best Care

Acur-it Auto Repair

Altai Mechanical

Bay Valley Insulation

Bliss Design Build

CM Property Management Inc.

Dig & Demo

First Lock & Security Technologies

General Roofing Company

Golden State Builders Group

Joe's Farmer Septic & Grease Services, Inc.

Landscape Solutions

Morley Fredericks Real Estate Inc.

New Era Roofing, LLC

North Bay Restaurant Services

Peninsula Design and Construction

Proven Termite Solutions

Roofing Logistics, Inc.

Save Energy Company

Sweet Lemon Moving Services

Symons Landscaping

Symplify Roofing Inc.

The Pool Doctor

Today's Kitchen & Bath

Vanguard Termite Control Inc.

Weeks Drilling & Pump Company

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation