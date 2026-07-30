Diamond Certified Resource Welcomes Three New Top Rated Companies in July 2026

Based on a large survey of only verified customers, only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn the prestigious Diamond Certified award.

PETALUMA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Certified Resource has announced that three companies earned the prestigious Diamond Certified award in July 2026 by scoring Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise: Alcon Concrete, Better Electric and Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Sonoma County.

Every Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report includes detailed statistical results, verbatim customer survey responses and visual charts that clearly present the findings.

The Diamond Certified Research Team's methodology ensures only a large, random sample of verified customers are surveyed, which produces the most accurate ratings of local companies available. The team conducts a 12-step rating and certification process that identifies companies delivering high quality and Helpful Expertise to their customers. The process includes collection of a large, random sample of customers; confidential telephone and email surveys of real customers; and verifications of state licenses, insurance, and business practices.

The research team produces a final Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report. Only companies scoring 90 or above on a 100 scale are rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise and earn Diamond Certified. Qualified companies agree to follow the Diamond Certified Customer Satisfaction Principles and participate in mediation if needed, and they're backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee. Ongoing surveys and monitoring help ensure continued high customer satisfaction by Diamond Certified companies.

"Earning Diamond Certified is a significant achievement because most companies can't qualify," says Greg Louie, founder and CEO of American Ratings Corporation, creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "These three companies have demonstrated the quality, Helpful Expertise and customer commitment required to earn the prestigious award."

Every Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report includes detailed statistical results (such as average satisfaction scores and response distributions), verbatim customer survey responses and visual charts that clearly present the findings. "Our Report shows each customer's rating on a 1 - 10 scale of the company's quality, whether they would hire the company again, if the company provided Helpful Expertise and verbatim answers to open-ended survey questions, which adds context to our research-grade report," says David Pak, Director of Ratings at American Ratings Corporation.

Here's more information about the three companies that earned Diamond Certified in July 2026:

Alcon Concrete

Alcon Concrete provides a wide range of concrete services for residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Bay Area. The family-owned and operated company works with both regular and stamped/decorative concrete to create everything from patios and driveways to retaining walls and pool decks, and it backs each project with a one-year workmanship warranty.

Better Electric

Better Electric provides a wide range of electrical services for commercial and residential clients in San Joaquin, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties. The company has the training and equipment to handle everything from panel upgrades to whole home rewiring projects, and it's also known for its ability to troubleshoot complex electrical issues.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Sonoma County

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Sonoma County provides a variety of plumbing services for residential and commercial clients throughout Sonoma County. The company has the in-house capabilities to handle everything from routine plumbing installations and repairs to sewer line work and backflow testing, and its live phone agents are available 24/7 to deal with emergencies.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

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Sonoma County

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Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation