Diamond Certified Resource Publishes Expansive Summer 2026 Guide for Consumers

News provided byAmerican Ratings Corporation
May 29, 2026, 14:04 ET
The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services features helpful articles, tips, videos and more.
PETALUMA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ratings Corporation (ARC) has launched a comprehensive online guide to summer-related services on its highly trafficked Diamond Certified Resource website, diamondcertified.org. This guide offers 16 researched articles, tips, and resources that are designed to help Bay Area residents stay prepared for all of their summer projects and needs.
"The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services" is divided into four sections: Before, During, After and Essentials. From preparing your home for the end of the school year to staying safe during a heat wave, there's something for nearly every aspect of the season. Consumers can also get access to a maintenance calendar and exclusive tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, all of which are designed to enhance the summer experience.
"People want to know how to find high-quality companies and how to get the most out of working with the companies they ultimately choose," says ARC CEO Greg Louie. "That's why we created this deep category resource guide to help them this summer. When they read the researched articles and see links to pages where Diamond Certified companies are presented, they'll feel ready to take on the season."
The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process
The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can't pass the rating.
These companies have recently earned Diamond Certified
All-Pro Heat Pump Solutions
Aziz Construction
Building Legacies Construction
Generation Builders Inc.
Integrity Garage Doors and Gates
Mud Worx Inc.
Oakland Stone Landscaping Design
Ohms Electric
Roof City Inc.
Taragano Design and Build
It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.
Alameda County
Contra Costa County
El Dorado County
Fresno County
Los Angeles County
Marin County
Milwaukee County
Monterey County
Napa County
Orange County
Placer County
Sacramento County
San Benito County
San Francisco
San Joaquin County
San Mateo County
Santa Clara County
Santa Cruz County
Solano County
Sonoma County
Yolo County
Yuba County
About American Ratings Corporation
American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.
Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.
SOURCE American Ratings Corporation
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