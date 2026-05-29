Diamond Certified Resource Publishes Expansive Summer 2026 Guide for Consumers

The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services features helpful articles, tips, videos and more.

PETALUMA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ratings Corporation (ARC) has launched a comprehensive online guide to summer-related services on its highly trafficked Diamond Certified Resource website, diamondcertified.org. This guide offers 16 researched articles, tips, and resources that are designed to help Bay Area residents stay prepared for all of their summer projects and needs.

The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services features over a dozen helpful articles that are designed to enhance the summer experience.

"The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services" is divided into four sections: Before, During, After and Essentials. From preparing your home for the end of the school year to staying safe during a heat wave, there's something for nearly every aspect of the season. Consumers can also get access to a maintenance calendar and exclusive tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, all of which are designed to enhance the summer experience.

"People want to know how to find high-quality companies and how to get the most out of working with the companies they ultimately choose," says ARC CEO Greg Louie. "That's why we created this deep category resource guide to help them this summer. When they read the researched articles and see links to pages where Diamond Certified companies are presented, they'll feel ready to take on the season."

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can't pass the rating.

These companies have recently earned Diamond Certified

All-Pro Heat Pump Solutions

Aziz Construction

Building Legacies Construction

Generation Builders Inc.

Integrity Garage Doors and Gates

Mud Worx Inc.

Oakland Stone Landscaping Design

Ohms Electric

Roof City Inc.

Taragano Design and Build

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation