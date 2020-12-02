Diamond Chiropractic Transforms Pain Into Lasting Recovery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Bob Nilles was in high school and his early college years, he planned for a career in computer programming.

The middle of five brothers from a small farm town in Le Mars, Iowa, he figured the technology industry was the way to go.

Dr Nilles consulting a patient

But as it happens fate stepped in. Twice, actually—in separate sports-related accidents that left him in debilitating pain.

Both times his father, a loyal chiropractic patient, brought him to see his doctor. The results were two successful, pain-free adjustments that changed his perspective about the practice.

After personally experiencing the power of chiropractic care, Nilles saw the value of dedicating his life as a chiropractor and seeing his own patients get better without prescription medicine.

Today Dr. Bob Nilles is a physician at Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture with nearly 25 years of experience working to heal patients and loving every minute of it.

His services include chiropractic and acupuncture, auto accidents and prenatal care.

"Chiropractic care is more personal than traditional medical care," Nilles said. "It's always about results. We want the patient to get better, period."

Within his practice Nilles pairs acute and chronic injuries and illness with the right treatment plan that stem from drug-free services and techniques.

"The main portion of what we do in our office is getting on the same page with the patient … once that happens there's no lack of confidence on my side that I can help them," he said. "Developing that level of trust is key."

Nilles says that pain felt in the body can be a direct result of stress, but patients don't always make the connection. In fact, he says, emotion will eventually show up as physical pain.

"It's important to help patients identify the source of stress so it can be treated," he said. "Pain has a huge correlation with negative-isms, so you have to be positive and counteract that."

Nilles takes the pain that his patient's experience personally and takes his time by asking patients additional questions when he doesn't get the results he's looking for.

"It comes down to being able to connect on every visit," he said. "You can't afford to have a bad day."

Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture works with patients of all ages.

He believes that he's only as good as his last adjustment and treats every visit as an opportunity to impart knowledge and educate patients on how to truly get them better.

Nilles says it's critical that patients are aware of getting better and that the correct image is manifested properly in their minds.

"We want to make sure when we're done that the patients understand how they got better, what it took and that they enjoyed the process."

For more information call (402) 505-4414 or visit www.diamondchiroomaha.com today.

