Diamond Credit Union joins DaLand CUSO's CODE Council

"Relevance! DaLand's vision of the future and ours is synchronous. We believe in using the core to its fullest." Tweet this

Diamond's CEO John Faust continues, "not only can DaLand enhance the member experience, but we will also enhance the staff experience." Daly and Faust look forward to a near future when the credit union will be able to "train new employees that they will find everything they need in the core," Faust illustrates.

Faust explains the strategic impact of the credit union's long-term partnership to adopt CODE discipline and abandon the treadmill of this years' software "solutions." "Today, people crave being part of something special." The credit union's brand promise—"that's YOUNITY"—commits the credit union to more than traditional "banking" and its commodity products, platforms, and processes.

The CODE Engine is designed by DaLand CUSO to drive optimization and modernization of FI operations, and is fueled by a proprietary philosophy of using core data to drive connection to community and digital commerce for relevance in the 21st Century. The goal: connecting institutions to their communities via optimized operations strengthened by a valuable spectrum of digital portals and professional services to support operational transformation.

While holding the specifics of his plan close, Faust makes it clear that its Diamond's operational strategy that has been transformed by—and for—the digital age. "We're part of something bigger. By retaining data, we will be able to do some amazing things."

About DaLand CUSO

Based in Rocky Hill, CT., DaLand CUSO is the next-generation CUSO created by Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union to collaborate nationally and connect community organizations locally to their target audiences in the digital age. DaLand CUSO is comprised of two divisions: the Solutions Team, which draws upon the CUSO's vast technical and professional experience in business analysis and strategy consulting services, project management and operational optimization through use of its uniquely skilled business analysts and PMs; and CODE Engine Manufacturing, which extends operations to deliver frictionless digital interactions while prioritizing institutional control and stewardship of data to ensure community FIs anchor the future of commerce and connection in local economies. Additional information is available at www.DaLandCUSO.com

About Diamond Credit Union

Diamond Credit Union is the 15th largest credit union in Pennsylvania and is headquartered in Pottstown, Pa., with six additional offices. Diamond serves Berks County and the Tri-County Region and holds over $800 million in assets with over 64,000 members. For more information about Diamond Credit Union, please visit diamondcu.org.

