Diamond Creek Water Sponsors Justin Haley at the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

NASCAR sponsorship isn't new for Diamond Creek, but this is undoubtedly their most significant involvement to date. The striking, full-body design implements a blue color pallet with the brand's recognizable diamond logo.

Delighted with the opportunity, company founder Ken Morgan stated, "We are thrilled to showcase Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water to race fans across the country with Spire Motorsports. I have a great relationship with team co-owner TJ Puchyr and the team at Good Hemp, Inc. I also have great respect for the history of this sport, thanks to my long personal friendship with the late Alan Kulwicki."

Partnering with Spire Motorsports is part of Good Hemp's strategic plan to expand its consumer reach. In 2018 a Nielsen survey indicated that 92% of NASCAR fans are "likely to consider a company's branding, product or service." Considering the sport's fanbase is estimated to be around 75 million consumers, that poses a significant opportunity for Diamond Creek, as well as Good Hemp.

Additionally, the rigors of racing align well with Diamond Creek. NASCAR drivers can lose up to 15 pounds in each race, making hydration critical. Pit crews can also experience temperatures up to 100 degrees or more for 3 to 6 hours at a time. Alkaline water by Diamond Creek provides excellent hydration for everyone.

Morgan elaborated, "We intend to use this partnership with Spire Motorsports to showcase the benefit of our high alkaline water with the drivers, team members and pit crew as they look for a superior hydration source on race weekends. This program will also allow us further retail penetration with our current partners such as Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Giant Eagle."

Watch for the #77 Diamond Creek car and Justin Haley in the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, February 28th, at 3:30 ET on FOX.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek, which is currently under a letter of intent to be acquired by Good Hemp, manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles, Diamond Creek high alkaline water aids in balancing the body's pH and provides superior hydration due to our state-of-the-art ionization process. Visit diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

