Diamond Crystal Brands CEO Bill Goetz Elected to the National Trustee Board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Crystal Brands®, an industry leading manufacturer of dry and liquid portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blended mixes, is proud to acknowledge the election of Chief Executive Officer Bill Goetz to the National Trustee Board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Southeast Region. The Boys & Girls Clubs has a 160-year history of providing innovative, high quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.

Mr. Goetz said, "As CEO of Diamond Crystal Brands, an organization that shares my commitment to community service, I look forward to building on the incredible platform that the Boys & Girls Clubs have created. Together, we will work to empower our youth and provide them with greater access to experiences and opportunities that will enhance their future—as well as our broader community's."

Tony Orr, Vice President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Southeast Region, said, "Boys & Girls Clubs of America is excited to welcome Bill Goetz to the National Trustee Board. Bill and his wife, Joey, have been long-time supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs' mission. Their passion and leadership have helped strengthen our impact on over 4.7 million youth served across the country. Bill's continued commitment to the movement will enable youth to tap into opportunities to lead the way as agents for positive change within their communities."

Diamond Crystal Brands has deep roots in the Southeast region, with a 50-year history of being headquartered in Georgia and partnering with local community members. The Company looks forward to supporting Mr. Goetz and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as they serve and uplift our communities.

About Diamond Crystal Brands

Diamond Crystal Brands is a leader in portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes to the foodservice industry. Based in historic Savannah, GA, Diamond Crystal Brands is a premier company specializing in right-size packaging, wet and dry-blended products and custom printing. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Single Serv, Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh as well as licensed properties. Diamond Crystal Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

