Diamond Crystal Brands Makes Donation to The Atlanta Braves Foundation to Provide Equipment for Youth

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Crystal Brands®, an industry leading manufacturer of dry and liquid portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blended mixes, announced today a donation to The Atlanta Braves Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Atlanta Braves that supports community organizations and their programs within the metro Atlanta area.

The donation was made on behalf of Chief Executive Officer Bill Goetz, a Trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Southeast Region, to support equipment needs that will go toward the start of a local club league, and be used to enhance youth's health, education, and recreation at the Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Marietta.

Mr. Goetz said, "Diamond Crystal Brands and I are delighted to contribute to an organization that is focused on improving our community, by creating an enriching environment for our youth to develop skills and gain experiences that will enhance their future."

Danielle Bedasse, Executive Director of The Atlanta Braves Foundation, said, "We appreciate this gift from Bill and Diamond Crystal Brands. Our goal is to work with organizations that support our initiatives under our Braves Care pillars of Live, Learn, Play, Serve, and Sustain. In Diamond Crystal Brands, we found a partner that is committed to investing in our youth and our community, and we look forward to continuing our relationship into the future."

Mr. Goetz will present the donation to Ms. Bedasse from The Atlanta Braves Foundation at the Atlanta Braves v. New York Mets game scheduled for June 29, 2021 at Truist Park.

About Diamond Crystal Brands

Diamond Crystal Brands is a leader in portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes to the foodservice industry. Based in historic Savannah, GA, Diamond Crystal Brands is a premier company specializing in right-size packaging, wet and dry-blended products and custom printing. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Single Serv, Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh as well as licensed properties. Diamond Crystal Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

About Atlanta Braves Foundation

The Atlanta Braves Foundation serves as the fundraising and funding mechanism for Braves Care and allows organizations, individuals, companies and communities from across Braves Country to engage with the club in social good. In 2019, the Atlanta Braves defined and committed to aligning our community engagement and social responsibility efforts under the banner of Braves Care with a programmatic focus in 5 key areas: Live, Learn, Play, Serve, and Sustain. To learn more, visit www.Braves.com/give.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger / Simone Leung

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Crystal Brands