Diamond Crystal® Salt Celebrates 140 Years of Culinary Influence with Outstanding in the Field Dinner Series

Iconic chef-trusted brand commemorates milestone anniversary through immersive dining experiences celebrating craftsmanship, community, and culinary tradition

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Crystal® Salt the iconic chef-trusted salt brand that has been a cornerstone of professional and home kitchens for generations, is celebrating its 140th anniversary through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Outstanding in the Field. The two brands will bring chefs and food enthusiasts to the table for a unique three-city culinary roadshow.

The collaboration pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Diamond Crystal salt in American kitchens while honoring the people, ingredients, and traditions behind unforgettable meals. Through immersive, multi-course dining experiences set in unique locations, guests will gather around a shared table to experience the craftsmanship, connection, and culinary storytelling that define both brands.

"For 140 years, Diamond Crystal salt has earned its place in professional kitchens by helping chefs bring their culinary visions to life," said Brian Tockman, Senior Director, Consumer Brands at Cargill. "This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate not only our legacy in the professional kitchen but our expansion into the home kitchen for home chefs, and the incredible communities who have made Diamond Crystal salt the salt of choice for generations. Partnering with Outstanding in the Field allows us to honor that legacy in a truly meaningful and memorable way."

Each event will feature a chef-curated menu showcasing seasonal ingredients sourced from local producers, complemented by storytelling that highlights the longstanding role of Diamond Crystal salt in elevating flavor and supporting culinary craftsmanship.

The Diamond Crystal Salt Co. x Outstanding in the Field dinner series will take place at:

"Our mission is to celebrate the ingredients that shape the culture, traditions, and artistry of exceptional cuisine," said Jim Denevan, Founder of Outstanding in the Field. "Salt is the foundation of great cooking. Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® salt is the iconic choice of chefs around the world—not simply because it is recognized, but because it is trusted. Together, the chefs and partners of Outstanding in the Field honor a living culinary tradition through dishes and recipes that connect the past, present, and future."

Founded in 1886, Diamond Crystal salt has remained dedicated to its signature salt-making process, producing the iconic kosher salt flakes prized by chefs for their texture, consistency, and control. Today, the brand continues to be a staple in professional kitchens, culinary schools, and homes across the country, helping cooks of all levels bring exceptional flavor to the table.

Additional information about the Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® x Outstanding in the Field dinner series, including ticket availability, can be found HERE.

To learn more about Diamond Crystal Salt Co. Salt and its full range of products, visit DiamondCrystal.com or follow @diamondcrystalsalt on social media.

Diamond Crystal Salt Co.®

Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® understands the importance of tradition and quality. Meticulously crafted, our salts bring out the flavor in both time-tested recipes and new cooking projects. Our Kosher Salt Flakes are produced in the same facilities our founders have used since 1886 and are uniquely crafted to enhance their properties. A staple in professional kitchens for decades, Diamond Crystal Salt Co. provides Kosher Salt Flakes and Fine Kosher Baking Salt to help chefs and home cooks continue their own culinary adventures. Diamond Crystal Salt Co. is a trademark of Cargill, Incorporated. To learn more, visit: DiamondCrystal.com or visit us on Instagram: @diamondcrystalsalt.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living. Our approximately 155,000 employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Outstanding in the Field

Founded by renowned land artist Jim Denevan in 1999, Outstanding in the Field is a nomadic culinary experience created to connect people with one another and the origins of their food.

What was once a radical concept in fine dining—a communal table set outdoors—has since become a global phenomenon. Inspired by his brother's organic apple orchard, his time as a chef in Italy and Northern California, and his years surfing the Pacific, Denevan created the concept of bringing the table to the farm. The experience reflects his deep connection to place and his appreciation for the land, the water, and the people who steward them. For more information, visit https://outstandinginthefield.com/.

SOURCE Diamond Crystal Salt Co.