Diamond Electric Develops Three-port Power Conversion Technology

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd. announced on November 20 that it has developed a three-port power conversion technology with which a single power converter performs power conversion across three different voltage levels. This technology integrates multiple power conversion systems and contributes to downsizing and cost reduction, which are essential for environment-friendly equipment such as electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar inverters and hybrid (PV+battery) inverters.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201911183584-O2-8k3QB5Nc

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201911183584-O3-V4v4g3TD

Specifications: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201911183584-O4-zNjtFL0G

In environment-friendly equipment, multiple voltage levels may coexist within equipment for reasons such as the characters of devices used, the utilization of existing models, and safety. Conventionally, dedicated power converters for every voltage level were used, which resulted in the large size and cost of a final product or system.

In response, the three-port power conversion technology developed by Diamond Electric enables a single power converter to perform power conversion across three different voltage levels. The technology of integrating multiple power converters into one is expected to reduce the size and cost of a final product or system.

By adopting a Triple Active Bridge (TAB) topology, all three ports are capable of bidirectional power conversion. This feature makes the technology highly compatible with environment-friendly equipment such as a battery system that supports both charging and discharging operations and a utility interactive system that supports both the selling and buying of electricity.

Expected applications

EVs:

Onboard charger integrated with low-voltage DCDC converter for auxiliaries.

Onboard charger integrated with isolated DCDC converter for AC power supply in the vehicle

Environment-friendly equipment:

Hybrid inverters

EV station with battery

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Power router

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201911183584-O1-9Z6wl8vp

About Diamond Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.

As a core member of Diamond Electric Holdings (listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (6699)), the company is a leading manufacturer of ignition coils for automobiles, operating for more than 80 years. It also designs and manufactures a variety of DCDC converters, such as solar inverters, onboard chargers and onboard DC/DC converters.

For details, please visit: https://www.diaelec.co.jp/en/

SOURCE Diamond Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.