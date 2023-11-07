Diamond Foundry Creates First Diamond Based Electric-Car Inverter, 6x Smaller

07 Nov, 2023

The Next Level of Miniaturization is Enabled by Diamond Wafers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Foundry Inc. ("DF") today announced that it has created an electric car inverter leveraging its diamond wafer technology to enable more efficient electric cars.

The power electronics unit is six times smaller than that of a Tesla 3 while delivering more power more efficiently.

Diamond Foundry's electric-car inverter is six times more compact than that of a Tesla 3 -- because it uses a smart new design enabled by diamond wafers.
This new level of miniaturization is enabled through a smart design enabled by diamond wafers in composition with established silicon carbide dies.

Tesla led the power electronics revolution in electric cars by leading the adoption of silicon carbide. Now novel architectures are enabled by new tech components that further change the industry.

The design of power semiconductors is essentially driven by two factors: Thermal conductivity – the path to cool them down – and electrical conductivity – the path to carry high currents. Though the electrical path has been worked on for many years with more or less success, the thermal path has always been the main challenge. Further, power semiconductors need to be isolated from the rest of the environment because of safety required with high voltages. Voltage isolation barriers usually demonstrate poor thermal conductivity.

Diamond wafers can now be employed using two of its extreme properties: extreme thermal performance plus extreme electrical insulation. The advent of cost efficient diamond wafers creates fundamental new design opportunities for power electronics in ways not possible before. With the benefit of these new designs being so stark, it is hard to see them not to become the standard in power electronics.

Diamond Foundry Inc. is the #1 producer of single-crystal diamond in the world, with a foundry in Washington State that is ten times larger than the next largest in the USA. By solving the thermal limitations at the very foundation of each of today's most exciting mega tech industries including AI, electric cars, and wireless, the company helps shape the future. Learn more at www.DF.com

CONTACT: Lena Nieves, [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Foundry

