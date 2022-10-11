Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Founder Marilyn Suey Profiled in “Advisors Magazine”

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Suey, CFP® and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® with The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon, Calif., was featured in an article in a recent issue of Advisors Magazine, titled, "Putting People Ahead of Portfolios."

The magazine asked her: "What needs to fundamentally change in the financial industry that you feel has been missing in the dialogue and approach for investors today?"

She replied: "Our practice focuses on more than just investment returns for our clients. Our clients are focused on living their ideal lifestyle, starting today, tomorrow and for life."

Financial advisors should provide a holistic approach to their clients' lifestyles and their financial plans, she said. Having a conversation that covers more than our client's money is key to providing clarity and confidence in one's path to financial independence.

"It is not selling products or one-stop solutions. It is the comprehensive discussion that is customized for each family, each business owner or executive, so that they can focus on enjoying their lifestyle, and the people and causes they care about deeply," she said.

The Diamond Group offers a complimentary Prosperity Blueprint conversation for people in their 50s and 60s who either own their businesses or who are C-Suite executives.

About Advisors Magazine

Advisors Magazine provides in-depth analyses of successful corporate executives, business owners and professionals, along with topical investigative news reporting, combining a trade approach with a journalistic emphasis.

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity BluePrint™ process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply.

For information, go to www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

