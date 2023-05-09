Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Hosts a Conversation for Savvy Women Facing Life's Challenges

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is proud to lead an upcoming in-person event featuring conversations on estate planning and finding meaning and purpose during times of change. The event will support Savvy Women experiencing significant life challenges such as divorce, a spouse's death, or a spouse's caretaking, among other life's curveballs.

Marilyn Suey

"Life's events can be challenging, but they also present an opportunity to reflect on what matters most so we can take steps to ensure that we and our loved ones are taken care of. We're excited to host this event and provide support and resources to women navigating these changes," said Marilyn Suey, President of Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon.

"Estate planning is more than just managing your finances. Your wealth is more than your money. It is about how to manage your days and your lives. We are awake for 16 hours a day. What is the best way to spend that time? she said. "Too many women wait too long to deal with the realities of the tragedies that are part of everyone's life. You may have to face these issues sooner than you think."

Attendees will be able to learn from experienced professionals and network with women experiencing similar challenges.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilling and rewarding life, no matter what challenges they may be facing," said Suey. "We're proud to support women in our community and provide them with the tools, tips and resources they need to navigate these changes with confidence."

The event will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Blackhawk Country Club in Danville. No products will be sold. No solicitations will be made.

The meeting will feature

An in-depth conversation on estate and legacy planning, including sharing the latest tools, tips, and techniques that may help you manage, transfer, and preserve your hard-earned assets.

Issues related to the lifestyles and life stages facing women. These issues apply to women who are in relationships, as well as independent women.

RSVP:

Admission is free, but registration is required.

The event is limited to 30 people to ensure maximum interactivity. This is the group's first in-person meeting since January 2020. More events will be announced.

For more information about the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors and their commitment to supporting women during times of change, please visit http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com

About the Savvy Women Community

In its ninth year, the Savvy Women Community supports and inspires women business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, and successful retirees to "Dream Bigger, Dream Bolder for Your Brighter Future."

"Our overarching goal is to bring together women from all walks of life to events that ignite curiosity, continue to educate, and empower you to take action. We take pride in providing you with events that engage, enable, and encourage you to reach your bigger dreams that you all have in your hearts and minds," said Suey, who runs the group. "What has sprung from my first book, called 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women - Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth and Your Worth, has made an enormous impact on our Savvy Women community."

To learn more about the Savvy Women Community, please visit: https://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/savvy-women

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm providing integrated financial planning and investment management services for business owners, healthcare professionals, and women in transition. Using our disciplined planning system, Your Prosperity Blueprint Process ™, we collaborate with our clients to design their personalized plans to define their path to financial independence. Our goal is to serve and support our clients so they can care for their families, businesses, and/or careers and the causes they care about deeply. Our core values are trust, transparency, commitment, compassion, and collaboration.

For more information, visit http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com or follow The Diamond Group on Facebook and find Marilyn Suey on LinkedIn.

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice is offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. And the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

Contact

Marilyn Suey

[email protected]

925-219-0080

SOURCE The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors