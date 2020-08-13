Diamond Guild Closes Legacy Place Store with Extensive Inventory Sale to Offer Appointment-Only Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A jewelry store that has long catered to brides and families in the Dedham area is closing its doors with a massive inventory sale to transition to a business model of personal consultation and online sales.

The Diamond Guild is responding to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift in buyer trends. The store is owned by Louis Karten, whose family has been designing and manufacturing fine jewelry since 1945.

"This was a difficult decision because we appreciate the interactions with customers in the store and being a part of their lives," Karten said. "But we felt we have an opportunity to provide them with better service in a different setting. We found through the restrictions of COVID-19 that people appreciate an ultra-personal approach and want to buy in an environment where they can be attended to as individuals."

During the transition to appointment and online-only, the Diamond Guild is selling its entire inventory, much of which was acquired recently. There will be discounts of 30 to 75 percent in the store through the end of September.

In October, the Diamond Guild will open a luxurious personal showroom with an industrial chic design in the Space Center in Norwood for personal consultations. Customers will be able to work with a designer to create unique engagement and wedding rings, special occasion pieces, and other fine jewelry. The Diamond Guild offers a refined design process that includes making a resin model to test the look and fit of the piece.

The jewelry design option will also be available through the Diamond Guild Website.

"Our priority has always been to provide a comfortable setting for customers and to treat them with special care," Louis said. "This allows us to give them that extra attention that can be so meaningful."

The Karten family has been designing and manufacturing the finest quality jewelry since 1945 starting with Karten Jewelers. That business grew to 20 stores before it was sold in 1990. Louis Karten continued in the business as a consultant and opened the Diamond Guild in Canton in 2004 before moving to its current location in Legacy Place.

For more information, contact Louis Karten at 508.320.4512

