Diamond Hill Appoints Asset Management Executive Lara Hoffmans, CFA, as Managing Director, Marketing; Names Jo Ann Quinif Chief Client Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Capital Management, an independent active asset manager and a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL), today announced the appointment of Lara Hoffmans, CFA, as managing director, marketing, a new position, effective Feb. 5.

Hoffmans brings 19 years of asset and wealth management experience to Diamond Hill. She will report to Jo Ann Quinif, who has been named chief client officer, also a new position. Quinif oversees sales, relationship management, marketing, and product development. As a member of the executive leadership team, Quinif is also responsible for helping set the strategic direction of the firm. Quinif, who joined Diamond Hill in 2017, previously served as managing director, business development and marketing.

Hoffmans joins Diamond Hill from Milwaukee-based Artisan Partners, where she served as director of investment communications since 2013. Earlier, Hoffmans was an executive for Fisher Investments, where she worked from 2004 until 2013; a private banker for Wells Fargo Bank; and a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch.

"Both leadership appointments reflect our continued commitment to clients," said Heather Brilliant, CFA, CEO of Diamond Hill Capital Management. "Jo Ann is the first executive at Diamond Hill to serve as chief client officer, and her new title is well-deserved recognition of her leadership skills and responsibilities. We are also enhancing our marketing efforts and are delighted to welcome Lara, who has deep industry knowledge and marketing expertise."

Hoffmans received a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, is a CFA charterholder, and has co-authored several investing books.

About Diamond Hill Capital Management

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Diamond Hill Capital Management is an independent active asset manager. The firm is a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL), with significant employee ownership and $23.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of institutions and individuals through mutual funds and institutional separate accounts. Strategies include long-only U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income. Diamond Hill serves clients by providing investment strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to its intrinsic value investment philosophy, long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with client interests. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com

