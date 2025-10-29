Diamond Hill Appoints Diane Nordin to Its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors ("Board") of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DHIL) ("Diamond Hill") announced the appointment of Diane Nordin, CFA, as Director. Ms. Nordin will be one of six independent directors of the Company's eight-person Board, and she will serve on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

"Diane's extensive asset management and governance experience make her a valuable addition to our Board as we continue to focus on generating excellent investment outcomes for our clients and growing the value of the firm for shareholders," said Heather Brilliant, Diamond Hill CEO. "We are pleased to have Diane join the Board and look forward to working with her."

Ms. Nordin brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. From 1991 to 2011, she worked at Wellington Management Company in a variety of roles, including as a Partner and Director of Fixed Income, and she was previously employed at Fidelity Investments and Putnam Advisory Company. Ms. Nordin currently serves on the board of directors of Antares Capital, Principal Financial Group, Wellington Trust Company and is a trustee of the Financial Accounting Foundation.

"Diamond Hill's investment philosophy and client-first approach align well with my own values," said Nordin. "I am excited to join a Board so committed to striving to deliver strong investor outcomes and advance the firm's position as a leader in active management."

Ms. Nordin earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Wheaton College.

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated US and non-US equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of September 30, 2025, Diamond Hill's assets under management and assets under advisement totaled $32.4 billion. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.

