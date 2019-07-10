Diamond Hill Capital Management Launches International Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Capital Management announced today the launch of the Diamond Hill International Fund, an international equity strategy seeking long-term capital appreciation. The International Fund will follow the same intrinsic value philosophy utilized by all Diamond Hill investment strategies.

"We're very pleased to introduce the International Fund as our newest strategy, following the same intrinsic value-based investment philosophy that has been the foundation of our firm," said Chris Bingaman, chief executive officer. "We believe the depth and experience of our research team will allow the portfolio managers to deliver excellent results for clients over complete market cycles."

The Fund is managed by portfolio managers Grady Burkett and Krishna Mohanraj and supported by Diamond Hill's extensive research team of industry specialists. The firm's research team has spent over 10 years becoming familiar with international businesses, allowing them to take advantage of valuation anomalies across the globe. Burkett and Mohanraj can invest across the market cap spectrum, giving them the opportunity to apply the firm's long-term investment philosophy and process to the large and expanding opportunity set in international markets.

The Fund will invest primarily in foreign equity securities which the portfolio managers believe are undervalued. Burkett and Mohanraj intend to diversify investments across various countries and regions, including up to 30% exposure to emerging markets, while maintaining 35-55 holdings in the strategy.

The International strategy is available as a mutual fund or institutional separate account.

About Diamond Hill

We are an independent investment management firm with significant employee ownership and $21.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. We provide services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds, institutional separate accounts, and private investment funds. Our strategies include long-only equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income.

We serve our clients by providing investment strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to our intrinsic value-based investment philosophy, long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with our clients' interests.

Risk Disclosure: The Fund invests in non-U.S. securities. Investing in non-U.S. securities may entail risk due to foreign economic and political developments; this risk may be higher when investing in emerging markets. Changes in currency exchange rates and differences in accounting and taxation policies outside the U.S. can raise or lower returns. There are specialized risks associated with small capitalization issues, such as market illiquidity and greater market volatility, than large capitalization issues.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus or summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund(s) and are available at diamond-hill.com or by calling 888.226.5595. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. The Diamond Hill Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC (Member FINRA). Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser, serves as Investment Adviser to the Diamond Hill Funds and is paid a fee for its services. Diamond Hill Funds are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

