Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Diamond Hill associates enjoy a working environment that supports professional and personal growth, thereby enhancing associate satisfaction, the productivity of the firm, and most importantly, the experience of our clients. For employees, a commitment to Diamond Hill's intrinsic value-based investment philosophy is essential, and every Diamond Hill associate is not only an owner in the firm but also an investor in its strategies which include long-only equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income.

"At Diamond Hill, we believe in focusing on the long term: we have a persistent focus on achieving outstanding long-term investment results for our clients, and we invest in the long-term success of our associates," said Chris Bingaman, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very proud to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row."

Diamond Hill benefits include a competitive pay package, the opportunity to accumulate shares of Diamond Hill stock, a 401k plan with generous company match, insurance (health, dental, vision, disability and life) and paid parking. The firm is also committed to providing a healthy workplace for our associates. Wellness initiatives include subsidized gym memberships, standing desks, fitness and nutrition challenges, as well as on-site health screenings and flu shots.

Interested in joining our team? We are looking for knowledgeable, self-directed individuals with a passion for the investment management business. Visit www.diamond-hill.com/careers/ to view available positions.

About Diamond Hill:

We are an independent investment management firm with significant employee ownership and $21.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. We provide services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds, institutional separate accounts, exchange traded funds, and private investment funds. Our strategies include long-only equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income.

We serve our clients by providing investment strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to our intrinsic value-based investment philosophy, long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with our clients' interests. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL).

