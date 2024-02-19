Diamond J Properties Announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for Driftwood Shores at Wolf Point on March 2, 2024

Diamond J Properties

19 Feb, 2024, 16:54 ET

New Coastal Waterfront Community Offers Unparalleled Living Experience

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driftwood Shores at Wolf Point, the highly anticipated coastal waterfront community, is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening Land Sale Event on March 2, 2024. This milestone celebration unveils an exclusive opportunity for prospective buyers to secure their dream property in a gated community surrounded by over 4 miles of pristine water frontage.

Nestled in the heart of Texas, Driftwood Shores at Wolf Point promises a unique blend of coastal charm and modern amenities, making it the ultimate destination for those seeking a waterfront lifestyle. The Grand Opening Land Sale Event invites interested parties to explore the unparalleled features that set this community apart.

Bay Access properties start at $49,900, while Bay Front properties are priced from $149,900.

Key Features of Driftwood Shores at Wolf Point:

  • Over 4 Miles of Water Frontage: Residents will enjoy the serenity of over 4 miles of picturesque waterfront, creating a stunning backdrop for daily living.

  • Gated Community with Paved Roads: Ensuring privacy and convenience, Driftwood Shores offers a secure gated community with well-maintained paved roads.

  • Underground Utilities: The community is equipped with underground utilities, seamlessly blending modern amenities with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

  • Community Pool & Cabana: Residents can relax and socialize at the community pool and cabana, creating a perfect setting for leisure and recreation.

  • Community Boat Launch: Boating enthusiasts will appreciate the convenience of a dedicated community boat launch for easy access to the water.

  • Fishing Pier: A dedicated fishing pier provides an ideal spot for anglers to enjoy the abundant opportunities in the area.

  • Boat & RV Storage Facility: Driftwood Shores offers a secure storage facility for boats and RVs, ensuring residents' prized possessions are well-protected.

  • Panoramic Views: The community provides breathtaking panoramic views, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Texas coastal landscape.

  • Saltwater Fishing Destination: With proximity to saltwater fishing, Driftwood Shores becomes a haven for fishing enthusiasts seeking adventure on the water.

  • Horses Welcome: Embracing a rural charm, the community welcomes horses, adding an extra layer of freedom and connection with nature.

  • Minutes to Local Shopping, Dining, Schools, and Hospitals: Conveniently located, residents are just minutes away from essential amenities, including shopping, dining, schools, and hospitals.

Visit www.driftwoodshorestx.com to learn more and schedule your priority appointment.

Appointments are required for the March 2 Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.

About The Developer

Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.

Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/

SOURCE Diamond J Properties

