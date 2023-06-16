Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for The Ranches at Lost Creek on June 24, 2023

DALLAS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for The Ranches at Lost Creek on June 24th, 2023. The Ranches at Lost Creek is a new development located just 90 minutes from Dallas in Leon County.

This community features 3-10-acre properties with prices starting at $49,900. Properties feature rolling pasture, mature hardwoods, ponds, lakes, power to every lot, county water and are unrestricted with no HOA.

The Ranches at Lost Creek - Land Sale Event Saturday, June 24th, 2023
The Ranches at Lost Creek is conveniently located in the town of Jewett, TX offering convenient access to I45, Dallas, Houston and Waco.

Visit www.theranchesatlostcreek.com/ to learn more and schedule your priority appointment.

Appointments are required for the June 24th Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.

About Diamond J Properties

Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.

Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/ 

SOURCE Diamond J Properties

Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for Dogwood Lake on February 25, 2023

