Diamond jewelry market size to grow by USD 16.6 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America is set to account for 44% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global diamond jewelry market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The North American diamond jewelry market is experiencing high demand for personalized and unique design jewelry with cut and polished diamonds, particularly in wedding rings. The demand for designer jewelry in the North American market peaks during the festive and wedding seasons. Moreover, the growth of the diamond jewelry market in the US is also driven by the rising technological innovation in online retail. Hence, all these factors will drive the diamond jewelry market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diamond Jewelry Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Anglo American plc, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Earth LLC, Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DAMIANI S.p.A., F.lli Pisa SRL, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Harry Winston Inc., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, Parker Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tacori Inc., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, Discounters, Online retailers, and Others) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Diamond jewelry market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Anglo American plc, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Earth LLC, Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DAMIANI S.p.A., F.lli Pisa SRL, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Harry Winston Inc., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, Parker Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tacori Inc., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Diamond Jewelry Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The shift to the e-commerce platform drives the growth of the global diamond jewelry market during the forecast period.

The convenient services offered by e-retailers and the hassle-free shopping experience are major reasons why diamond jewelry is widely available on various online shopping portals.

Moreover, manufacturers stepping into the online platform also shape the online jewelry market, which is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The presence of counterfeit products in the e-retailing space is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The growth of the diamond jewelry e-retail market is hindered by the proliferation of counterfeit products due to growing brand consciousness and preference for luxury goods. Counterfeiters use digital marketing strategies, such as pay-per-click campaigns, to mimic top brands and attract customers with fake products at lower prices.

These counterfeit products are more prevalent in the Middle East and Southeast Asia , including UAE, Saudi Arabia , Indonesia , China , India , Malaysia , and Singapore , which will slow down market growth during the forecast period.

The diamond jewelry market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Diamond Jewelry Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diamond jewelry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diamond jewelry market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diamond jewelry market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diamond jewelry market vendors

Diamond Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anglo American plc, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Earth LLC, Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DAMIANI S.p.A., F.lli Pisa SRL, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Harry Winston Inc., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, Parker Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tacori Inc., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

