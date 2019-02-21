Diamond Key Security Aims to Make the Internet Safe for Everyone

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This has been a busy few weeks for the social media giant Facebook. In two separate articles Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and COO, Sheryl Sandberg, expressly offered solutions and a plan to combat Facebook's safety concerns.

Since its inception, Facebook has been "first" in just about everything dealing with the Internet and social media. It has garnered some of the largest social media audiences and users. In fact, Facebook has transformed the way we communicate; but with availability comes responsibility—without better more trusted security, FB will continue to be vulnerable to hacking and cyber theft.

Diamond Key Security (DKS), a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded because every second of every day, sensitive information—from credit card numbers and health care information to classified military intelligence—is transmitted online. Data breaches are becoming increasingly widespread, every Internet-enabled device and network is at risk, and the average person is defenseless against these tremendous online threats. At DKS we believe that when one person's data is at risk; all our data is at risk.

Diamond Key Security, is the leading nonprofit innovator and provider of transparent, auditable, and open-source cryptographic solutions that can address cyber threats head-on. DKS was founded to make open and assured security available to users across the globe, regardless of the ability to pay. Diamond Key Security is putting a human face to cryptographic technology and working to ensure everyone is protected!

W. Stuart Jones, Managing Director, states, "DKS is laying the foundation for a new era in online security by establishing open-source encryption technologies that will enable companies like Facebook to dramatically improve privacy and security for their users."

So far, DKS' successes have been numerous, the organization is pleased to announce that the CrypTech Project has created open-source technology and CrypTech has enlisted interest and support from such noted organizations as the Internet Society (ISOC), Google, Comcast, and other innovative companies. With substantial seed funding from the Internet Society, DKS has been founded to make open and assured security available globally by productizing and delivering solutions based on the CrypTech technology.

Why Is Diamond Key Security important? "We believe that Diamond Key's cybersecurity presence represents a paradigm shift. Their cryptographic technology will change how people around the globe will be able to trust and afford fundamental components for secure communication," says Olaf Kolkman, Board Member, Diamond Key Security and Chief Internet Technology Officer, The Internet Society.

Diamond Key Security, headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, was formed in March 2017 as a not-for-profit corporation described under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. Its educational, charitable, and scientific purposes include conducting scientific research in the development, enhancement, and deployment of transparent, auditable cryptographic technologies—helping to safeguard the internet for the public good.

