Diamond Key Security™: Cybersecurity for the Public Good

CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Key Security™, a 501(c)(3) charity organization, recently launched a Go Fund Me Campaign—a meaningful way to reach out to the public for support and to educate about critical cybersecurity and human rights issues facing everyone who uses the Internet.

Diamond Key Security (DKS) was founded because every second of every day, sensitive information—from credit card numbers and health care information to classified military intelligence—is transmitted online.

Diamond Key Security is helping to safeguard the internet for the public good.

Data breaches are becoming increasingly commonplace, and every Internet-enabled device and network is at risk, and the average person is defenseless against the tremendous online threats. At DKS, it is believed that when one person is at risk; we all are at risk.

Diamond Key Security is the leading nonprofit innovator and provider of transparent, auditable, and open-source cryptographic solutions that can face cyber threats head-on. DKS was created to make open and assured Internet security available to everyone regardless of ability to pay, and the Chicago-based organization is putting a human face to cryptographic technology and working to ensure everyone is protected—not just big companies and banks who can afford expensive technology.

"As we begin our new Go Fund Me Campaign, DKS is developing a state-of-the-art platform and products to realize this potential in the Internet and other communication systems for the public good. Help us reinvent the way we secure the Internet," states Phil Roberts, Diamond Key Security Managing Director, Technology.

To learn more and to support the Diamond Key Security Go Fund Me Campaign, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-reinvent-the-way-we-use-the-internet.

About Diamond Key Security

Diamond Key Security, headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, was formed in March 2017 as a not-for-profit corporation described under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. Its educational, charitable, and scientific purposes include conducting scientific research in the development, enhancement, and deployment of transparent, auditable cryptographic technologies—helping to safeguard the internet for the public good. For more information, visit dkey.org.

Contact:

Sylvia R. Hampton, MSM

Hampton Bates Public Relations

O 603.570.4816

M 617.413.6764

E 215828@email4pr.com

SOURCE Diamond Key Security

Related Links

http://dkey.org

