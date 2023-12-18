Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Coatings Global Market Report 2024 - Benchmarking of DLC Capabilities vs. Alternate Coatings (TiN, CrN and More)

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Coatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings are amorphous carbon material which exhibits typical properties of diamond such as hardness and low coefficient of friction, characterized based on the sp3 bonded carbon and structure. They exhibit unique combination of high hardness, low friction, chemical inertness, smoothness, optical transparency and tunability. These precision multifunctional property combinations enable micron-thick DLC films to enhance longevity and performance across the most demanding mechanical and electro-optical components where unprotected surfaces previously failed prematurely.

The Global Market for Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Coatings provides quantitative revenue forecasts from 2018-2034, segmented by major end-use markets such as automotive, medical devices, machinery, tools, injection molds, optics and energy. Regional market value predictions are also included.

The report offers technology overviews explaining DLC coating properties, classifications, deposition processes and performance comparisons to substitutes like TiN, CrN etc. In-depth application-specific assessments discuss composite layer advantages, ROI considerations, TRL status analysis and SWOT evaluation across key sectors - automotive engine parts, cutting tools, biomedical implants, injection molds for electronics housings, precision optics and solar panel glass coatings.

24 leading DLC coating manufacturers are profiled in detail spanning capabilities, technologies leveraged and target industries served worldwide. The competitive landscape mapping assists strategic partnership considerations and technology comparisons.

Report contents include:

  • Quantitative Revenue Analysis
    • Granular 10-year market projections from 2018-2034 by major end-use sector
    • Regional value forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW
    • Competitor assessment across automotive, medical, machinery, tools, optics etc.
  • Technology Evaluation
    • Comparative analysis of DLC mechanical properties and deposition processes
    • Classification of main DLC types - tetrahedral carbon, hydrogenated, doped etc.
    • Applications analysis spanning engine components, cutting tools, biomedical implants etc.
  • Competitor Assessment
    • Profiles of 24 leading DLC coating manufacturers. Companies profiled include 3E Nano Inc., IHI IonBond AG, Jenoptik, Materion, Nippon ITF Inc. and Oerlikon Balzers
    • Commercial activity mapping across sectors to identify partnership potential
    • Benchmarking of DLC capabilities vs. alternate coatings - TiN, CrN etc.
  • Sector-specific Opportunity Analysis
    • Granular overviews of automotive, healthcare, industrial machinery applications
    • Technology readiness evaluations, SWOT analysis and growth considerations
    • User insights on limitations and motivations influencing adoption decisions
  • Strategic Recommendations
    • New product R&D roadmapping support for coatings innovators
    • Market entry and expansion considerations by region and end-user vertical
    • Overviews of developments required to unlock mass market penetration

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Overview
1.1 Properties
1.2 Classification of DLC coatings
1.3 Shortcomings with DLC coatings
1.4 Deposition processes
1.5 Challenges
1.6 Comparison with other coatings
1.7 Main types
1.7.1 Amorphous tetrahedral carbon (ta-C) coatings
1.7.1.1 Properties
1.7.1.2 Applications
1.7.1.2.1 Recent application in polymers
1.7.2 Amorphous hydrocarbon (a-C:H) coatings
1.7.2.1 Properties
1.7.2.2 Applications
1.7.3 Doped DLC
1.7.3.1 Properties
1.7.3.2 Applications
1.7.4 Metal carbide doped DLC
1.7.4.1 Properties
1.7.4.2 Applications
1.7.5 Multilayer DLC
1.7.5.1 Properties
1.7.5.2 Applications

2 Global Market for DLC Coatings
2.1 Applications and markets
2.1.1 Automotive
2.1.2 Medical
2.1.3 Industrial parts and machinery
2.1.3.4 Applications & Components Utilization
2.1.4 Tools
2.1.5 Injection molding
2.1.6 Optical coatings
2.1.7 Energy
2.2 Global revenues 2018-2034 (Billion USD)

3 Company Profiles (24 Company Profiles)


