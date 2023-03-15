NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026

Summary

"Global diamond Mining to 2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global diamond industry. It provides historical and forecast data on diamond production by country, production by company, reserves by country. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global diamond industry. It further profiles major diamond producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

Production of rough diamonds in 2022 declined by 2.1% to 117.5 million carats (Mct). The sanctions imposed by the US and other countries on Russia in 2022 have posed challenges to the global diamond industry.

Through to 2026, output is expected to decrease to 115Mct, primarily due to natural depletion of existing deposits and a lack of new capacity additions. Russia, Botswana, Canada, and the DRC are the world's largest diamond producers, together accounting for 77.4% of total diamond production in 2022. Global diamond jewellery demand remained strong in 2022, particularly in Q1 2022, as the trade recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and traders and manufacturers replenished inventories following the holiday season.

Scope

- The report contains an overview of the global diamond mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global diamond mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

