Diamond Mowers Introduces Skid-Steer Drum Mulcher

"We've been working on building a better drum mulcher for more than two-years. We listened to customer feedback to really understand the current challenges before designing Diamond's drum. We were able to integrate a number of features that will benefit the operator, while also increasing the attachment's productivity," said Dave Ver Steeg, Director of Engineering.

In April 2018, Diamond acquired the rights to utilize patents held by Denis Cimaf Inc. for a depth control ring and a replaceable liner. The depth control ring allows the operator to better control depth of cut, and the replaceable liner increases the shell lifespan.

"Our customers have been asking for a Drum Mulcher from Diamond since we entered the brush cutting and mulching market, but we wanted to get it right," said Tim Kubista, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We have a reputation of building the most productive and durable products in the market, and our first priority is to stay true to that character."

Diamond Mowers' Skid-Steer Drum Mulcher will be distributed through a contracted dealer network, comprised of more than 350 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Founded in 2000, Sioux Falls, South Dakota based Diamond Mowers is the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets. Its products include: boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers, and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors, and land owners. The company entered the skid-steer and excavator attachment markets in 2013, and manufactures rotary mowers and forestry mulchers that attach to skid loaders and excavators – products ideal for small, and large-scale brush clearing operations. In 2017 Diamond was included in the Inc. 5000. www.DiamondMowers.com

