Diamond Offshore Announces First Quarter 2018 Results



Three Months Ended Thousands of dollars, except per share data March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Total revenues $ 295,510

$ 346,208 Operating income (loss) 512

(6,385) Adjusted operating income 3,294

27,389 Net income (loss) 19,321

(31,941) Adjusted net loss (21,345)

(7,343) Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.14

$ (0.23) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.16)

$ (0.05)

"During the first quarter of 2018, Diamond recorded earnings per share of 14 cents," said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the continuing challenges in the offshore drilling market, we were able to secure additional work for the Ocean Apex and the Ocean BlackRhino, and were awarded new work for the Ocean Endeavor. We continue to have strong interest from prospective clients for our industry leading fleet."

Diamond Offshore recently launched the industry's first cybernetic BOP service, Sim-Stack™, which allows the Company to further reduce subsea downtime and create additional efficiencies for our clients. Edwards continued, "This is another example of Diamond's thought leadership and innovation that enables additional differentiation of our 6th generation assets."

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's total contracted backlog was $2.2 billion, which represents 19 rig years of work.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss Diamond Offshore's earnings results has been scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CDT today. A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Company's website, www.diamondoffshore.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial 844-492-6043 or 478-219-0839 for international callers. The conference ID number is 3058315. An online replay will also be available on www.diamondoffshore.com following the call.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com. Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corporation (NYSE: L).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release or made during the above conference call that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. A discussion of certain of the important risk factors and other considerations that could materially impact these matters as well as the Company's overall business and financial performance can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and readers of this press release are urged to review those reports carefully when considering these forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available through the Company's website at www.diamondoffshore.com. These risk factors include, among others, risks associated with worldwide demand for drilling services, level of activity in the oil and gas industry, renewing or replacing expired or terminated contracts, contract cancellations and terminations, maintenance and realization of backlog, competition and industry fleet capacity, impairments and retirements, operating risks, litigation and disputes, changes in tax laws and rates, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, casualty losses, and various other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017











Revenues:









Contract drilling $ 287,926

$ 337,809

$ 363,557 Revenues related to reimbursable expenses 7,584

8,399

10,669 Total revenues 295,510

346,208

374,226











Operating expenses:









Contract drilling, excluding depreciation 184,689

204,152

203,523 Reimbursable expenses 7,470

8,256

10,478 Depreciation 81,825

86,203

93,229 General and administrative 18,513

20,206

17,483 Impairment of assets -

28,045

- Restructuring and separation costs 3,011

14,146

- Gain on disposition of assets (510)

(8,415)

(1,346) Total operating expenses 294,998

352,593

323,367











Operating income (loss) 512

(6,385)

50,859











Other income (expense):









Interest income 1,637

1,126

175 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (28,318)

(30,119)

(27,596) Foreign currency transaction loss 447

(611)

1,087 Other, net 580

908

(63)











(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (25,142)

(35,081)

24,462











Income tax benefit (expense) 44,463

3,140

(923)











Net income (loss) $ 19,321

$ (31,941)

$ 23,539











Income (loss) per share $ 0.14

$ (0.23)

$ 0.17











Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Shares of common stock 137,294

137,228

137,173 Dilutive potential shares of common stock 201

-

77 Total weighted-average shares outstanding 137,495

137,228

137,250













DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 429,684

$ 376,037 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 199,615

256,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 155,630

157,625 Assets held for sale 95,040

96,261 Total current assets 879,969

886,653







Drilling and other property and equipment, net of accumulated





depreciation 5,221,709 5,261,641 Other assets 91,405

102,276 Total assets $ 6,193,083

$ 6,250,570







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Other current liabilities $ 195,026

$ 223,288 Long-term debt 1,972,638

1,972,225 Deferred tax liability 135,745

167,299 Other liabilities 110,042

113,497 Stockholders' equity 3,779,632

3,774,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,193,083

$ 6,250,570









DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net income $ 19,321

$ 23,539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





provided by operating activities





Depreciation 81,825

93,229 Deferred tax provision (49,089)

(5,988) Other 13,624

17,367 Net changes in operating working capital 18,088 (29,471) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,769

98,676







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (31,483)

(29,487) Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs 1,427

2,097 Other -

11 Net cash used in investing activities (30,056)

(27,379)







Financing activities:





Net repayment of short-term borrowings -

(104,200) Other (66)

(14) Net cash used in financing activities (66)

(104,214)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 53,647

(32,917) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 376,037

156,233 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 429,684

$ 123,316









DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY (Dayrate in thousands)

















































































First Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter 2018 2017 2017

Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3)



















Floaters $351 52% 97.0% $366 49% 98.7% $366 47% 94.1%



















Jack-ups -- -- -- $75 65% 100.0% $75 29% 99.9%



















Fleet Total



97.0%



98.8%



94.3%





















(1) Average dayrate is defined as contract drilling revenue for all of the specified rigs in our fleet per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days.



(2) Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all specified rigs in our fleet (including cold-stacked rigs). Our current fleet includes four floaters that are cold stacked.



(3) Operational efficiency is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the sum of total revenue-earning days plus the number of days (or portions thereof) associated with unanticipated equipment downtime.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered to be a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results of the Company, management believes that the results of operations adjusted to exclude gains on the sale of rigs, restructuring and separation costs, the impairment charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as the related tax effects thereof and other discrete tax items, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to

Adjusted Operating Income:





(In thousands)









As reported operating income (loss) $ 512

$ (6,385)









Impairments and other charges:





Impairment of rigs(1) -

28,045 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 3,011

14,146 Gain on sale of rigs (3) (229)

(8,417)









Adjusted operating income $ 3,294

$ 27,389









Reconciliation of As Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Loss:





(In thousands)









As reported net income (loss) $ 19,321

$ (31,941)









Impairments and other charges:





Impairment of rigs(1) -

28,045 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 3,011

14,146 (Gain) loss on sale of rigs (3) (229)

(8,417)









Tax effect of impairments and other charges:





Impairment of rigs (4) -

(9,816) Restructuring and separation costs (4) (274)

(1,070) Gain on sale of rigs (4) 146

556 Other discrete items (5) (43,320)

1,154









Adjusted net loss $ (21,345)

$ (7,343)

























Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Reconciliation of As Reported Income (Loss) per Diluted

Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:















As reported income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.14

$ (0.23) Impairments and other charges:





Impairment of rigs(1) -

0.21 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 0.02

0.10 Gain on sale of rigs (3) -

(0.06)









Tax effect of impairments and other charges:





Impairment of rigs (4) -

(0.07) Restructuring and separation costs (4) -

(0.01) Gain on sale of rigs (4) -

- Other discrete items (5) (0.32)

0.01









Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.16)

$ (0.05)











(1) Represents the impairment loss recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the write down of our jack-up rig. (2) Represents restructuring and separation costs recognized associated with a plan to restructure our world-wide operations, including a reduction in workforce at our corporate facilities and onshore bases, and costs associated with the termination of our Brazilian agency agreement. (3) Represents the aggregate gain recognized during fourth quarter of 2017 related to the sale of five floaters and the gain recognized in first quarter of 2018 related to the sale of one floater. (4) Represents the income tax effects of the aggregate restructuring and separation costs and gains on the sale of rigs recognized during fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 and the impairment loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. The income tax effects have been calculated on a discrete tax basis, utilizing the statutory tax rates for the applicable tax jurisdictions. We believe that this approach provides investors and others with useful information regarding the actual tax impact of these transactions when the appropriate tax returns are filed with the taxing authorities. (5) Represents the aggregate of certain discrete income tax adjustments recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, related to the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation, including the reversal of a $43.3 million liability in the first quarter of 2018 for an uncertain tax position related to the toll charge recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Contact:

Samir Ali

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

(281) 647-4035

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-offshore-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300638617.html

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diamondoffshore.com

