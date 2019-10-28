Diamond Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the third quarter of 2019:



Three Months Ended Thousands of dollars, except per share data September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 Total revenues $ 254,020

$ 216,706 Operating loss (72,834)

(111,500) Adjusted operating loss (70,291)

(120,366) Net loss (95,128)

(113,988) Adjusted net loss (92,803)

(136,299) Loss per diluted share $ (0.69)

$ (0.83) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.67)

$ (0.99)









"During the quarter, we secured approximately $90 million of additional backlog, including a new fixture for the Ocean Apex in Australia and the exercise of a two-well option for the Ocean Endeavor in the North Sea," said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These two awards are further confirmation of Diamond's strategy to focus on the improving moored rig market."

As of October 1, 2019, the Company's total contracted backlog was $1.8 billion, including over $540 million of backlog secured year to date and excluding approximately a $130 million margin commitment from one of the Company's customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release or made during the above conference call that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. A discussion of certain of the important risk factors and other considerations that could materially impact these matters as well as the Company's overall business and financial performance can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and readers of this press release are urged to review those reports carefully when considering these forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available through the Company's website at www.diamondoffshore.com. These risk factors include, among others, risks associated with worldwide demand for drilling services, level of activity in the oil and gas industry, renewing or replacing expired or terminated contracts, contract cancellations and terminations, maintenance and realization of backlog, competition and industry fleet capacity, impairments and retirements, operating risks, litigation and disputes, changes in tax laws and rates, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, casualty losses, and various other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenues:

















Contract drilling $ 242,315

$ 207,273

$ 280,691

$ 676,284

$ 833,970 Revenues related to reimbursable expenses 11,705

9,433

5,631

27,984

16,723 Total revenues 254,020

216,706

286,322

704,268

850,693



















Operating expenses:

















Contract drilling, excluding depreciation 201,568

224,782

188,456

593,779

562,466 Reimbursable expenses 11,423

9,313

5,574

27,479

16,458 Depreciation 88,693

88,253

81,884

263,844

245,534 General and administrative 18,830

15,294

33,308

51,436

70,057 Impairment of assets -

-

-

-

27,225 Restucturing and separation costs -

-

649

-

4,925 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 6,340

(9,436)

(506)

1,191

(1,066) Total operating expenses 326,854

328,206

309,365

937,729

925,599



















Operating loss (72,834)

(111,500)

(23,043)

(233,461)

(74,906)



















Other income (expense):

















Interest income 1,317

1,933

2,364

5,664

6,001 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (31,098)

(31,159)

(34,293)

(92,182)

(92,196) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (77)

(721)

(743)

(1,883)

115 Other, net 82

105

(179)

520

664



















Loss before income tax benefit (102,610)

(141,342)

(55,894)

(321,342)

(160,322)



















Income tax benefit 7,482

27,354

4,782

38,898

59,257



















Net loss $ (95,128)

$ (113,988)

$ (51,112)

$ (282,444)

$ (101,065)



















Loss per share $ (0.69)

$ (0.83)

$ (0.37)

$ (2.05)

$ (0.74)



















Weighted-average shares outstanding:

















Shares of common stock 137,694

137,691

137,434

137,636

137,386 Dilutive potential shares of common stock -

-

-

-

- Total weighted-average shares outstanding 137,694

137,691

137,434

137,636

137,386





















DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,132

$ 154,073 Marketable securities -

299,849 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 237,621

168,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,669

163,396 Asset held for sale 1,000

- Total current assets 514,422

785,938







Drilling and other property and equipment, net of accumulated





depreciation 5,150,876 5,184,222 Other assets 205,736

65,534 Total assets $ 5,871,034

$ 6,035,694







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Other current liabilities $ 279,206

$ 236,846 Long-term debt 1,975,275

1,973,922 Deferred tax liability 54,119

104,380 Other liabilities 257,110

135,893 Stockholders' equity 3,305,324

3,584,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,871,034

$ 6,035,694









DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (282,444)

$ (101,065) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)





provided by operating activities





Depreciation 263,844

245,534 Loss on impairment of assets -

27,225 Deferred tax provision (48,323)

(69,109) Contract liabilities, net 15,060

(6,589) Deferred contract costs, net 49,866

34,901 Other 8,524

(931) Net changes in operating working capital (20,738) 58,790 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (14,211)

188,756







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (249,819)

(159,751) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,300,000

775,000 Purchase of marketable securities (1,996,996)

(1,047,453) Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs 16,097

69,533 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 69,282

(362,671)







Financing activities:





Other (12)

(269) Net cash used in financing activities (12)

(269)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 55,059

(174,184) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 154,073

376,037 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 209,132

$ 201,853









DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY (Dayrate in thousands)





























































TOTAL FLEET

Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2019 2018

Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3)





















$253 65% 96.6% $273 51% 88.7% $333 54% 97.0%





















(1) Average dayrate is defined as contract drilling revenue for all of the specified rigs in our fleet per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days. (2) Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all specified rigs in our fleet (including cold-stacked rigs). Our current fleet includes two floaters that are cold stacked. (3) Operational efficiency is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the sum of total revenue-earning days plus the number of days (or portions thereof) associated with unanticipated, non-revenue earning equipment downtime.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered to be a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results of the Company, management believes that the results of operations adjusted to exclude various items and their related tax effects are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company. The amounts excluded from our adjusted results include i) settlement costs for a legal claim, restructuring and separation costs incurred and a loss on the sale of a rig during the second quarter of 2018, ii) a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2019 from the sale of the Ocean Guardian, iii) the loss on sale of mooring equipment recognized during the second and third quarters of 2019 in relation to a new leasing initiative and iv) other discrete tax items recognized in the second quarter of 2019. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income or loss, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to

Adjusted Operating Loss:









(In thousands)





















As reported operating loss $ (72,834)

$ (111,500)

$ (23,043)













Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale of rig -

(14,300)

100 Loss on sale of mooring equipment 2,543

5,434

- Legal settlement -

-

17,500 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

649













Adjusted operating loss $ (70,291)

$ (120,366)

$ (4,794)













Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net

Loss:









(In thousands)





















As reported net loss $ (95,128)

$ (113,988)

$ (51,112)













Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale of rig -

(14,300)

100 Loss on sale of mooring equipment 2,543

5,434

- Legal settlement -

-

17,500 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

649













Tax effect of adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale of rig -

1,227

(13) Loss on sale of mooring equipment (218)

(466)

- Legal settlement -

-

(2,296) Restructuring and separation costs -

-

(85) Other discrete items (1) -

(14,206)

-

Adjusted net loss $ (92,803)

$ (136,299)

$ (35,257)



















Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of As Reported Loss per Diluted

Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:



















As reported loss per diluted share $ (0.69)

$ (0.83)

$ (0.37)













Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale of rig -

(0.10)

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment 0.02

0.04

- Legal settlement -

-

0.12 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

0.01













Tax effect of adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale of rig -

0.01

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment -

(0.01)

- Legal settlement -

-

(0.02) Restructuring and separation costs -

-

- Other discrete items (1) -

(0.10)

-













Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.67)

$ (0.99)

$ (0.26)















(1) Represents a discrete income tax adjustment recognized during the second quarter of 2019 in relation to final regulations issued by the Internal Revenue Service in June 2019 with respect to the calculation of the toll charge associated with the deemed repatriation of previously deferred earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017, or Transition Tax. Based on the new regulations, we recorded a net tax benefit of $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

