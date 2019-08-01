Diamond Offshore Launches Stack-View™ Service

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today announced the launch of its Stack-View service, a first-of-its-kind solution that applies 24/7 real-time monitoring, data visualization, and advanced analytics to identify trends and detect anomalies in BOP performance across its rig fleet. The leading indicators derived from the Company's Stack-View service enables predictive maintenance and subsea downtime prevention, increasing drilling productivity and lowering the total cost of the well.

The real-time data gathered and analyzed by the underlying technology in Stack-View is continuously overlaid or "stacked" with historical data, then data visualization, trending, and advanced analytics is applied to predict when BOP components will fail or when maintenance is required. This shift to predictive maintenance from time-based maintenance mitigates stack pulls and maintenance-induced issues, with the ability to reduce non-productive time by up to 50% depending on the water depth and well complexity.

"Subsea equipment repairs and maintenance continues to be a major contributor to a rig's non-productive time, resulting in great expense to both drillers and operators," said Marc Edwards, President and CEO of Diamond Offshore. "We continue to look for ways to improve operational efficiencies and reduce operators' total cost of ownership to make the economics of offshore drilling more competitive. With our Stack-View service, we will be able to monitor and analyze the health of each BOP across our fleet in real-time to make more data-driven decisions that create further cost-savings and performance improvement."

Developed in partnership with Deepwater Subsea, LLC, the customized Stack-View platform and dashboards will be accessible from any mobile device or computer and any location by early 2020, allowing for greater transparency on BOP performance with customers.

The Stack-View platform is fully configurable and has the future capability to integrate with Diamond Offshore's Sim-Stack service and its BOP failure reporting database—both of which provide lagging indicators of BOP health and status. Combined, these systems will provide a holistic view of a BOP's health as well as past and future performance, allowing the Company to transition to conditioned-based maintenance to further reduce costs while increasing subsea equipment reliability. Additionally, the combined solutions will support operators in meeting BSEE's requirements for 21-day BOP pressure testing frequency, which is a substantial benefit directly impacting the operational efficiency of a drilling campaign.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com. Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corporation (NYSE: L).

