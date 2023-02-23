DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT DNB ENERGY & SHIPPING CONFERENCE 2023

Feb 23, 2023, 16:15 ET
HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2023 in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.
Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035
