DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN SEPTEMBER

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023, 18:19 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 and at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pickering Energy Partners' TE&MFest (Technology, Energy, and Mobility) Conference in Austin, Texas on Thursday, September 21, 2023. 

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

