Diamond Peak Ski Resort Adopts Ascent360 Customer Data Platform

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for mid-market businesses, announced today that Diamond Peak Ski Resort will adopt the platform to unify its many customer data sources.

Part of the Incline Village General Improvement District's (IVGID) community services division, Diamond Peak is a community-owned ski resort, located in the Sierra Nevada mountains near the California and Nevada border. Nestled on the northeastern shore of Lake Tahoe — one of the most popular ski destinations in the U.S. — Diamond Peak has a vertical drop of 1,840 feet, average annual snowfall over 300 inches and 655 acres of terrain. Of its 30 trails, Crystal Ridge is rated among the World's 100 Best Ski Runs by CNN Travel. Diamond Peak is also known for being affordable, family friendly, and offering lake views from almost every run.

"We are considered a hidden gem in the West," said Paul Raymore, head of marketing at Diamond Peak Ski Resort. "But with so much to offer, we wanted to get the word out while also improving our communication with our local residents." The resort chose the Ascent360 CDP to consolidate their customer data from multiple systems to create a platform for more personalized campaigns.

"Diamond Peak wants to build on their family feel as they expand their customer base," says Carlos Perez, chief revenue officer at Ascent360. "With the Ascent360 CDP, their marketing team can trust their data and message to skiers, snowboarders and golfers individually, but at scale."

The Ascent360 CDP integrates data from multiple customer touch points, which for resort operators can include: the email service provider (ESP); customer relationship management (CRM) software; point-of-sale (POS) systems; ecommerce systems; equipment rental databases; lift scan information; and lodging records. Once the data is integrated, resorts have a complete view of a visitor's experiences. From this vantage point, they can develop messaging tailored to that person or family.

"With the Ascent360 CDP, Diamond Peak and IVGID can develop authentic relationships with prospects and customers," Perez says. "And can continue to grow their brand as a community ski resort in one of the most beautiful places on earth."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for small to midsize companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today serves over 150 customers across multiple retail, resort and e-commerce segments. By partnering with business-to-consumer (B2C) companies, Ascent360 combines the deep data integration and architecture expertise of its Software-as-a-Service solution with comprehensive marketing guidance from in-house experts, building authentic prospect and customer relationships. Ascent360 guarantees immediate return on investment and year-over-year growth.

For more information, visit http://www.ascent360.com/, or contact Kristi Ashton at 1-720-728-3362 or email kashton@ascent360.com.

SOURCE Ascent360

Related Links

http://www.ascent360.com

