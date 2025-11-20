Diamond Quanta to Debut Adamantine Optics™ at CES 2026 Eureka Park

Live demo will show engineered diamond-integrated antireflective coating designed for next-generation consumer electronics; OEM and media meetings now open

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Quanta today announced it will exhibit at CES 2026 Eureka Park in Las Vegas, where the company will debut Adamantine Optics™, its engineered diamond-integrated antireflective coating designed for superior scratch resistance, durability, and optical clarity for next-generation consumer electronics and precision optics.

Rendering of Diamond Quanta's Adamantine Optics? diamond-integrated antireflective glass for next-gen consumer electronics, debuting at CES 2026 Eureka Park.

At CES, Diamond Quanta will present a live, on-booth demonstration highlighting Adamantine Optics durability and surface integrity while maintaining high optical clarity. A confocal laser microscope system will be utilized to quantify and visualize surface wear and scratch resistance, demonstrating high-precision measurement capabilities in surface profiling technology. The demo gives visitors an apples-to-apples view of real-world abrasion and wear scenarios on cover glass, showing how engineered diamond surfaces can protect displays and optics without compromising aesthetics. The result is a demonstration of durability, clarity, and drop-in integration.

In the U.S. alone, 78 million smartphones were damaged last year, and 67 percent of those had cracked screens, costing consumers an estimated $8.3 billion in repairs, according to Allstate Protection Plans (SquareTrade). That is roughly two every second, turning durability into a brand experience issue for OEMs. Improving materials durability reduces warranty exposure and strengthens customer satisfaction, making surface protection a priority for global brands. Adamantine Optics addresses this by combining diamond hardness with optical clarity, extending product life without trade-offs in design or display performance.

"Adamantine Optics proves that engineered diamond can be manufactured, integrated, and scaled," said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO of Diamond Quanta. "At CES, people can see it and observe how its scratch performance compares to current market-leading alternatives."

Adamantine Optics is the first commercially targeted application of Diamond Quanta's broader engineered-diamond platform, which extends across optics, electronics, and quantum devices. The platform technology will also feature new state-of-the-art breakthroughs the company will announce in the coming weeks ahead of the CES demo.

Developed with system integration partners including Heller Industries and ExtenD Co. Ltd. (Japan), Diamond Quanta's hot-filament CVD (HFCVD) equipment partner), Adamantine Optics is engineered for drop-in integration with existing finishing and coating lines. This partnership delivers a scalable pathway that moves engineered diamond optics from lab validation to pilot production, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers to adopt diamond performance within their current manufacturing flows.

Pre-briefings under embargo will run December 2 to December 16, 2025. Live demos are scheduled for January 6 – 9, 2026 at CES Eureka Park (Booth #60241, Venetian Expo Hall G). Private OEM and media meetings are now open at [email protected].

About Diamond Quanta

Based in Mountain View, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Diamond Quanta creates engineered-diamond materials that integrate seamlessly into today's fabs, reducing cost, extending device life and enabling next-generation performance. Its engineered-diamond platform unlocks multi-billion-dollar opportunities across electronics, photonics, quantum, and dual-use systems and is built on a defensible IP foundation to drive scalable licensing and strategic partnerships. Diamond Quanta's mission is to make diamond as accessible to the world as silicon. The Physics of Forever™. Learn more at www.diamondquanta.com or contact [email protected]. Recent coverage: Power Electronics News and SemiWiki.

