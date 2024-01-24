Diamond Recovery Group Launches Behavioral Health Facility in Palm Beach Gardens

Diamond Behavioral Health is the first of their treatment centers to focus solely on mental health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Recovery Group, a leading provider in substance use recovery services, has announced the opening of their first behavioral health facility in Palm Beach Gardens to focus solely on mental health services. The facility opening Friday, January 26th, will operate under the leadership of their new Chief Operating Officer, Sergio Muriel.

Diamond Recovery Group focuses on those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, providing patients with the tools they need to build a strong foundation for recovery. The professional network of treatment consultants is dedicated to helping patients find the right place for treatment. From diagnosis to treatment to aftercare, their team provides reliable, confidential support every step of the way. Their current drug and alcohol treatment centers include the Atlanta Detox Center in Atlanta, GA and Eternal Purpose Recovery Center in Los Angeles, CA. Now with the opening of their Behavioral Health Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, they will be expanding their mental health services.

Diamond Behavioral Health offers a comprehensive range of mental health services in Palm Beach Gardens designed to meet individual needs with precision and compassion. From personalized therapy and counseling to innovative treatment modalities, their clinical team is committed to illuminating the path to mental wellness and empowering individuals toward brighter, more fulfilling lives.

"58% of adults between 35-44 reported having a mental illness in 2023, indicating that there's no better time than now to provide the support people are desperately yearning for," said Adam Multz, CEO of Diamond Recovery Group. "We are excited to announce the expansion of our mental health treatment offerings to fully support individuals living in South Florida and provide them with the critical tools for long term recovery. The addition of our COO, Segio Muriel, will further contribute to the success of our Florida launch."

With over two decades of experience as a healthcare professional, most notably for his executive leadership as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and Certified Addiction Professional (CAP) in the state of Florida, Sergio will bring his expertise to the Diamond Behavioral Health facility, focusing on program development catered to the needs of the community in South Florida.

"The Behavioral Health facility in Florida comes at a crucial time for people across the state that suffer from various mental health disorders," says COO of Diamond Behavioral Health Sergio Muriel. "Diamond's comprehensive care's main focus is helping individuals and families heal and create long-lasting success and recovery."

About Diamond Recovery Group

At Diamond Recovery Group, our mission is to create a healing and encouraging environment that is designed to nurture those struggling with mental health and substance use disorder. We are passionate about providing our patients with the tools they need in order to build a strong foundation. We provide our patients with the utmost care and respect. We believe that every patient has a unique journey, and that no two journeys are the same. We place our focus on treating the individual, not just the disease. We believe that much like diamonds, we all come in different shapes and sizes and shine brighter together.

