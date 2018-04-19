Diamond Resorts Acquires The Modern Honolulu

Rated a Forbes Travel Four-Star hotel, The Modern Honolulu adds to Diamond Resorts' collection of premier resorts, and is the company's first managed property on Oahu. The Modern Honolulu is typified by a modern Hawaiian vibe, ocean and marina views, multiple food and beverage offerings, a full-service spa and two swimming pools. In addition, guests have immediate access to Waikiki Beach, and world-class shopping and dining on famed Kalakaua Avenue and at Ala Moana Center.

Diamond Resorts intends to make several enhancements to the resort, including opening a world-class sales center providing the company with new owner sales opportunities and a gateway to the Japanese, Asian and Australasian markets. The Modern has also commenced a search to re-launch its chic restaurant with a new operator in the space once occupied by Morimoto. Furthermore, Diamond Resorts intends to commence a repositioning plan to gradually convert guest rooms into larger suites, providing a more robust vacation ownership experience.

"We are thrilled to add The Modern Honolulu to Diamond's growing portfolio of resorts," said Michael Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "The Modern Honolulu exemplifies our company ethos of providing experiential vacations and flexible product use options. In addition to superior room quality, amenities and service, our members and guests can look forward to unique resort experiences through our Events of a Lifetime® and Diamond Live concert series platforms."

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

