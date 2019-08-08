Diamond Resorts and Karma Group Expand Affiliate Partnership

Both companies have seen strong demand from their respective membership bases to use the other's properties, notably intercontinental travel between Europe and Asia. As independent hospitality brands, both Diamond and Karma continue to seek the best partners to deliver their members and guests better vacation options and experiences.

"We are always searching for ways to expand our vacation offerings and enhance the overall experience for our members," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "This is an exciting initiative with Karma Resorts, one of our existing affiliate partners, and we will collectively continue to evaluate exciting strategic opportunities."

"Karma Group has always been focused on delivering world-class experiences to our loyal members and guests," said John Spence, Founder and Chairman of Karma Group. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Diamond Resorts to provide their members and guests with a wonderful Karma-style experience at some of the most beautiful places in the world."

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Karma Group

Karma Group is an award-winning international travel and lifestyle brand offering extraordinary experiences in the world's most beautiful locations and is headed by Chairman and Founder, John Spence, former Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and member of the judging panel for the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year. John has been honored by being awarded the Edward P. Bass Honorary Fellowship at Yale in the Fall Semester of 2019 in the School of Architecture, marking the first time Yale has extended this to the same person more than once. He has also been awarded a Distinguished Visiting Fellowship at UCLA as well as working with students from the University of Pennsylvania to design a chateau development in Carcassonne. The Karma Group is comprised of Karma Resorts, Karma Retreats, Karma Royal, Karma Estates, Karma Beach, Karma Spa and Karma Boutique. The Group is currently operating 33 resorts in more than 10 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. There are currently five properties in development and the Group is negotiating three separate acquisitions in Scotland (a golf resort), Cyprus, and Bulgaria. In 2016, Karma group and Sanctum Hotel Group announced a joint venture to develop a series of authentic rock 'n' roll styled and orientated hotels in strategic locations around the world, accompanied by an exclusive private membership club, now with over 85,000 members. In 2017, Karma were awarded the contract to manage and develop the golf course on Rottnest Island in Western Australia and in Greece, RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, selected Karma Group to manage its operations in the Greek market whilst redevelopment began on Karma Minoan in Crete. Karma Group is a sponsor of the England Rugby 7's team, as well as the Rosslyn Park HSBC National Schools Sevens, the world's largest school rugby tournament. Karma Group recently invested in its first racehorse with a view to future expansion of its stable.

To learn more about Karma Group, visit KarmaGroup.com.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

