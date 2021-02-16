Diamond Resorts Announces New Installments of 'Moments with Diamond' Video Series, Featuring Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser and Colt Ford

Upcoming Episodes Feature Exclusive Interviews with Country Music Legends and Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey

Diamond Resorts

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces the premiere of the latest installment of their "Moments with Diamond" video series.

"Moments with Diamond" initially launched in 2019, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes interviews with celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries. This year, the series kicks off with interviews from country music legends Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Colt Ford and Randy Houser.

Country music icon Travis Tritt sits down with Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey one-on-one for the latest edition of “Moments with Diamond”. The conversation ranges from Tritt’s career (including his latest album release) to childhood heroes and family vacations. Tritt also shares his thoughts on becoming the latest Diamond Celebrity ambassador and performing intimate shows for members.
Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey takes some time out during the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to sit down with country music stars Lee Brice, Cole Swindell and Randy Houser. The group talk about their careers, being part of the Diamond family and the excitement of performing live music again after so much time away.
Toby Keith, one of the biggest names in country music and Billboard’s Country Artist of the Decade with 32 No. 1 hits, took time out from playing in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to join CEO Mike Flaskey and fellow country music artist Colt Ford. Along with talking about golf, Keith shares his appreciation for the military in an upcoming edition of “Moments with Diamond”.
Country music artist and former professional golfer Colt Ford sits down with Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey and music legend Toby Keith during the latest “Moments with Diamond” miniseries. Ford shares what it was like to spend more time on the golf course than on a concert tour during the pandemic and how it benefitted him leading up to the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
"We had a blast filming the latest series of 'Moments with Diamond' and can't wait to share some very special moments with viewers," said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. "From diving into country music icon Toby Keith's military efforts to hearing about the latest music from Travis Tritt before anyone else, this series is truly unique and jam-packed with some of country music's biggest stars."

Diamond hosts hundreds of live member-exclusive events each year to carry out their mission of providing unparalleled vacation experiences. For the last two years, the company's flagship event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, has provided members a chance to be a part of a live audience during a "Moments with Diamond" film session while Flaskey speaks with some of their favorite sports, entertainment and music celebrities. Past Moments with Diamond mini-series have featured MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins, 2-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip and 8-time LPGA champion Brittany Lincicome.

This year, the video series begins with an interview from country music artist and "Class of '89" legend Travis Tritt, who recently joined Diamond's roster of celebrity ambassadors. Flaskey sat down with Tritt at his first #DiamondLIVE concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Fla. to learn more about the country superstar. The video interview with Tritt is available now here.

Stay tuned for upcoming installments releasing this month with country artists Toby Keith, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice and Randy Houser, filmed in front of a live audience of Diamond members at the 2021 Tournament of Champions in January.

About Diamond Resorts
Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

