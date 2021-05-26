Diamond Resorts Announces Special Vacation Offer for Stays Near Popular National Parks this Summer & Fall

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, is pleased to offer its new National Park Explorer offer for families to enjoy stunning natural wonders from coast to coast this summer and fall. Diamond's condo-style suites — featuring multiple bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens — provide the perfect home base for day trips to national parks including Zion, Bryce Canyon and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The National Parks Explorer offer is available at over a dozen resorts in U.S. destinations from California to North Carolina. Guests can make once-in-a-lifetime memories while hiking the Grand Canyon, biking through Death Valley or watching the sunset over the Great Smoky Mountains. From now until June 9, 2021, travelers can use the offer code NATLPARKS and enjoy 15% off the Best Available Rate for stays through October 31, 2021 by booking through DiamondResortsandHotels.com.

"We know our members, owners and guests are eager to get back to traveling, and scenic, drive-to destinations remain incredibly popular," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "We hope this promotion inspires families to discover the many awe-inspiring national parks our country has to offer. Guests can roam the trails at nearby parks in the morning and unwind at our world-class resorts in the evening."

Resorts participating in the National Parks Explorer promotion include:

Utah: Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa in Brian Head serves as a rustic retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Guests can explore the distinguished red canyons of nearby Zion National Park or take in the views from the scenic vista at Cedar Breaks National Monument in beautiful southern Utah.

Nevada: Cancun Resort Las Vegas and Polo Towers offer the unique mix of electrifying entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip and close proximity to 20 national parks, including Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park.

Arizona: Scottsdale Links Resort, Scottsdale Villa Mirage and Varsity Clubs of America - Tucson all provide rejuvenating retreats near Saguaro National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Petrified Forest National Park.

California: Palm Canyon Resort, Marquis Villas Resort and Embarc Palm Desert are perfect destinations for travelers looking to explore the state with the most national parks. Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve are both a quick drive from the resorts.

Colorado: Encased in the natural beauty of a lush green forest, The Historic Crags Lodge rests on the north side of Prospect Mountain, merely three miles from the breathtaking scenery of Rocky Mountain National Park.

New Mexico: Guests can take a colorful journey to the base of the breathtaking Sangre de Cristo Mountains at Villas de Santa Fe, discover the remains of Indian pueblos at Pecos National Historical Park and the rugged, majestic canyons of Bandelier National Monument.

Tennessee: World-renowned for the beauty of its ancient mountains, Great Smoky Mountains is the country's most popular national park. Guests staying at Sunrise Ridge Resort will be able to unwind amidst breathtaking views and wildlife.

North Carolina: Located in the southernmost part of the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, Fairway Forest Resort is truly a paradise for hikers, fishers and golfers.

Some national parks may require reservations for entry, and visitors should check ahead to plan for any entry reservations, fees and current park operating statuses prior to arriving.

Diamond's spacious accommodations are perfectly suited for family vacations, and many properties feature multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens, spacious dining and living areas and in-suite laundry.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts and the company's expanded Diamond Standard of Clean protocols visit DiamondResorts.com.

