Diamond Resorts Announces the Highly Anticipated Reopening of Flamingo Beach Resort & Royal Palm Beach Resort on Beautiful St. Maarten

Royal Palm Beach Resort and Flamingo Beach Resort will start welcoming guests back to St. Maarten on January 1, 2021.

In total, the resorts are welcoming more than 75 team members to further expand the Diamond Resorts family. Both properties will be reopening in accordance with the Diamond Standard of Clean protocols and with reduced capacity. Guests will be able to spread out in Diamond's condo-style accommodations, featuring multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens, spacious dining and living areas, home offices and in-suite laundry machines.

Flamingo Beach Resort is the ideal getaway for guests looking for some rejuvenating time relaxing in the Caribbean sun. All of the property's 240 suites have been fully renovated with new furnishings, appliances, bedding and flooring. With the beach at their doorstep, guests can relish spectacular sunsets, swim in the crystal clear waters of the secluded cove or take a dip in the resort's reconstructed swimming pool and two new hot tubs. Additional on-site amenities include an expansive new beachfront lounge area, state-of-the-art fitness center, resurfaced tennis court, additional barbecue grills and a convenient Grab n' Go shop.

Royal Palm Beach Resort features 141 spacious oceanfront accommodations beautifully situated on the Simpson Bay. Enhancements to the resort include a stunning new swimming pool, upgraded gym, modern lobby and beautiful tropical landscaping throughout the resort, as well as brand new flooring, appliances, bedding and furnishings in all units. Guests will be able to stroll endless stretches of powder white sand beaches, lounge by the pool in brand new palapas and beach chairs and enjoy calypso music at the resort's new restaurant or poolside bistro.

To book a stay at Diamond's St. Maarten properties, visit DiamondResortsandHotels.com .

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

