Diamond Resorts Honored by American Business Awards For Providing 10,000 Free Room Nights to Medical Workers & First Responders

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, has been honored with several Stevie Awards as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards.

The awards, which recognize accomplishments of America's businesses and nonprofits, honored Diamond's continued innovations in the past year that have enabled the company to continue to be a leader in the vacation ownership industry. The company received several honors, being recognized for its responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and the leadership of Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey.

When the pandemic struck and many Diamond Resorts properties were forced to close, the company launched a global initiative to help provide those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with comfortable and convenient places to stay. Diamond's offer of free accommodations to medical personnel and other first responders resulted in the company giving away more than 10,000 nights to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Diamond Resorts was also honored for its annual Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, which serves as the kick-off to the LPGA Tour season and includes a unique format that combines LPGA Tour winners playing alongside a field of sports and entertainment celebrities. The tournament's charity auction has raised more than $4.3 million for charity since 2013.

Diamond's full list of Stevie Awards includes:

Most Valuable Corporate Response: 10,000 Free Nights for Frontline Healthcare Workers (Gold Level)

10,000 Free Nights for Frontline Healthcare Workers (Gold Level) Sporting Event: 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Gold Level)

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Gold Level) Maverick of the Year: Mike Flaskey (Silver Level)

(Silver Level) Communications Campaign, Social Media Focus: #DiamondLIVE @ Home (Bronze Level)

"It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts over the past year as we've remained focused on staying innovative, providing amazing experiences for our members and also giving back to the community," said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. "Now as more people are getting back to a new normal, we're seeing significant demand from our members, owners and guests who can't wait to get back out and start traveling again. We're glad to see it and excited to welcome our members and guests back to their home away from home."

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

https://www.diamondresorts.com

