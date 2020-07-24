Diamond Resorts' Legal Victory Shuts Down Fraudulent Timeshare Exit Companies

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts™, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces today another legal victory in its fight against fraudulent third-party timeshare exit companies accused of misleading consumers. Diamond has obtained a permanent injunction against Sumday Vacations, LLC ("Sumday") and Standard Timeshare Transfers, LLC ("Standard Timeshare Transfers"). As part of this ruling, Sumday Vacations and Standard Timeshare Transfers will close and will be prohibited from ever engaging in any timeshare sales or exit services again.

Sumday & Standard Timeshare Transfers Faked Timeshare 'Exits' & Misled Owners

Diamond's complaint alleged that Sumday and Standard Timeshare Transfers preyed on and misled timeshare owners by violating Florida and Nevada laws against deceptive and unfair business practices. According to the lawsuit, these defendants orchestrated fake timeshare sales to individuals who had no means, intent, or ability to use the timeshare or pay the maintenance fees. On several occasions, Standard Timeshare Transfers transferred 30 or more timeshares to a single person who often had minimal or no income. Diamond identified four individuals to whom Standard Timeshare Transfers transferred, in total, over one hundred timeshares. None of the recipients used these timeshares or paid the maintenance fees for them, an act that harms the Association and other members.

The lawsuit further detailed the Defendants scheme, which included instructing timeshare owners to execute these fake deeds, purchase agreements, or other forms of transfer documents in order to create the appearance of a legitimate transfer of their timeshare ownership.

Standard Timeshare Transfers & Timeshare Exit Team

Standard Timeshare Transfers is a known affiliate of Reed Hein & Associates LLC, a company that does business as Timeshare Exit Team. In February, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Timeshare Exit Team accusing the company of unfair or deceptive business practices related to services to "exit" consumers' timeshares.

Washington Attorney General Files Preliminary Injunction Against Timeshare Exit Team

This month, Attorney General Ferguson filed a motion for preliminary injunction requesting that Timeshare Exit Team be required to show proof that the company has enough in its reserves to cover the 100% money-back guarantee it has promised clients who have yet to receive any service. According to the filing, nearly half of Timeshare Exit Team's more than 32,000 contracted customers are still waiting for resolutions and more than 4,600 customers have been waiting for three years or more.

Timeshare Exit Team Takes $58 Million in Upfront Fees & Fails to Deliver Any Service

Timeshare Exit Team's provided data showing that it has taken more than $58 million in upfront fees from unsuspecting customers, yet only has $3 million in its accounts as of August 2019 – not nearly enough to refund customers if needed. If Timeshare Exit Team cannot provide a $6.5 million dollar reserve, the Attorney General requests that the company be prohibited from taking on new clients pending the outcome of the litigation, stating that the defendants "…should not be permitted to entice additional vulnerable customers and use their upfront payments to pay off its promises to existing customers."

"Our goal at Diamond Resorts is to stop unlawful timeshare exit companies from scamming timeshare owners. We are glad that some of these companies have been shut down but other companies continue to take thousands of dollars in upfront fees from unsuspecting consumers. We applaud Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson for his office's continued action to protect timeshare owners. General Ferguson's litigation against Timeshare Exit Team further reveals the truth behind the company's business practices. Timeshare Exit Team promises customers a 100% money-back guarantee but does not have nearly enough money in its accounts to deliver on this assurance. The company's bank account, like its promises, are nearly empty," said Mike Flaskey, CEO, Diamond Resorts.

While the vast majority of members enjoy their vacation ownership, Diamond Resorts also understands that life circumstances can change and provides options for members seeking to safely modify or leave their vacation ownership behind. To learn more about red flags and report possible fraudulent third-party exit activity, visit TimeshareCancellationAwareness.com .

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

