Diamond Resorts Leverages Google Cloud Tools to Accurately Predict Travel Trends During Pandemic

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, has deployed Google Cloud tools as part of a company-wide digital transformation. Diamond has been using Looker and BigQuery technology to accurately predict travel demand, monitor occupancy rates, track revenue and reduce expenses during the pandemic. With the help of real-time consumer insights, Diamond has been able to optimize the reopening plan for its global properties and meet the demands of rapidly changing industry conditions.

"While no one could have predicted the impact of the pandemic, we are thankful to have prioritized our company-wide digital transformation over the past few years," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "A key aspect of this was the implementation of Looker which has allowed us to quickly make data-driven decisions during a time of historic unpredictability."

Since reopening its resorts at the end of May, Diamond has experienced strong demand and checked in more than 370,000 guests, finalizing more than $200 million in new vacation ownership interests. This demand is largely driven by millennial travelers as Diamond's once-in-a-lifetime experiences — including private concerts and meet-and-greets with celebrities — appeal to a younger generation of members. As travelers continue to seek the additional space and professional management of "members-only" travel, vacation ownership is one of the most accessible ways for families to enjoy exclusive destinations and experiences.

By establishing Looker as an organization-wide business intelligence platform, Diamond Resorts can better track new reservations, reschedules and check-ins at resorts in real time. Using these insights, Diamond has identified the following key travel trends 2021:

Post-Vaccine Demand: Bookings for the winter and spring are up 51% this year compared to Q2 2020 as travelers eagerly plan for post-vaccine travel. As immunizations increase, guest arrivals since mid-February are 17% higher than 2019 arrivals during the same time period. Known for providing its members with exclusive entertainment experiences, Diamond Resorts is also seeing strong demand for live private concerts in late 2021 and early 2022.



Bookings for the winter and spring are up 51% this year compared to Q2 2020 as travelers eagerly plan for post-vaccine travel. As immunizations increase, guest arrivals since mid-February are 17% higher than 2019 arrivals during the same time period. Known for providing its members with exclusive entertainment experiences, Diamond Resorts is also seeing strong demand for live private concerts in late 2021 and early 2022. On the Road Again: Drive-to destinations continue to be popular with travelers looking for short getaways. As of March 15 , weekend occupancy rates at Diamond's U.S. resorts have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. More than 85% of Diamond members live within a 300-mile drive to a Diamond Resorts property.

Prior to utilizing Google Cloud machine learning, Diamond's forecasting for availability was a multi-part process over a 28-day horizon. With Machine Learning, Diamond has been able to effectively automate this process and include additional data points to ensure highly accurate, real-time nightly room rates for transient hotel guests, without sacrificing additional margin.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts and the company's enhanced Diamond Standard of Clean protocols visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts