Diamond Resorts Members Explore New Zealand, Australia on Exclusive Member Escorted Journey

In New Zealand, the group went sight-seeing in Auckland, toured the famous Glow Worm Grotto, walked through limestone caves, enjoyed a traditional Maori festival, visited the Agrodome Sheep Show, fueled their adventurous side in Queenstown, and explored Mt. Cook National Park. They then flew to Sydney to begin the Australian leg of their journey.

During their 10 days in Australia, the group received an exclusive tour of the Sydney Opera House, hand fed kangaroos and met a koala at the Featherdale Wildlife Park, explored the outback in Alice Springs, visited Uluru, toured the rainforest within the Barron Gorge National and cruised to the Great Barrier Reef.

Diamond Resorts partners with The Big Journey Company to deliver the exclusive journeys. The journey to New Zealand and Australia was one many members have requested, and a second trip scheduled for October 2018 has already sold out.

Member Escorted Journeys are hand-crafted vacation experiences offered exclusively to members of The Club®, Diamond's points-based ownership program. Other journeys scheduled for this year include safaris in Kenya, tours of India and a Danube River Cruise through Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

