Diamond Resorts Members Lavish on European Luxury River Cruise

After a cocktail reception and welcome dinner, members began their 13-day journey with three days on land in Prague, Czech Republic, admiring the famed, towering spires and old-world architecture. They then traveled to Nuremburg, where they had time to immerse themselves in its medieval history with a guided tour of its ancient castle and storied city walls, before boarding their ship.

They cruised to Austria's time-honored cuisine in Vienna, mecca of classical music and sophistication, before finishing their journey with an exclusive, private sightseeing tour in Budapest. Hungary's split city offered stirring views from Fisherman's Bastion and Heroes' square, after which they experienced a three-course lunch sampling traditional Budapest fare.

The group savored the amenities of the cruise, including staterooms bearing French and twin balconies, as well as fine dining. Members were further entertained by cooking demonstrations and onboard shows. The seven-night cruise offered members the chance to immerse themselves in the rich culture of central Europe while traveling in style and elegance. It was an experience they won't soon forget.

Members also have the opportunity this year to safari in Kenya, explore Australia and discover the hidden gems of India on Member Escorted Journeys. To learn more, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-resorts-members-lavish-on-european-luxury-river-cruise-300673497.html

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

