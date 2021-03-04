Diamond Resorts Offers Exclusive Golf Getaway Packages as Travelers Embrace the Socially Distant Sport

The limited-time Golf Getaway package is available at Diamond-managed properties in Sedona (travel through Nov. 24, 2021) and Orlando (travel through June 30, 2021), including Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club, The Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona Summit, Bell Rock Inn and Los Abrigados Resort & Spa. Guests can book this 3-night Golf Getaway package until April 30, 2021, for travel through the dates specified above. The package includes spacious accommodations at the resort of their choice and two rounds of golf. Each package will also include access to resort amenities, including pools and fitness centers at select properties. Diamond's condo-style accommodations are perfectly suited for social distancing and feature multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens, dining and living areas, home offices and in-suite laundry.

"It has been incredible to see the popularity of golf skyrocket in recent years, especially among younger generations," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "We've seen this trend first-hand at our properties and with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. This year's tournament was the most-watched season opener in 12 years and ratings have grown 10 percent year-over-year. Golf is the perfect way to stay active, get outdoors and have fun, and we are proud to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to novices and pros alike!"

According to the National Golf Foundation, rounds of golf played are up nearly 50 percent this winter compared to 2019, and up significantly over the entire year as players flock to the socially distant sport.

Known for providing its members with unforgettable entertainment experiences, Diamond Resorts has resumed private events under strict safety protocols. In January, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions opened the LPGA season in Orlando. Throughout the year, Diamond members will have special access to reserve spots at upcoming events with Diamond Celebrity ambassadors like country music stars Jana Kramer, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell, and sports legends like Michael Waltrip and golf greats.

