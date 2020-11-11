Diamond Resorts Offers "Stay Vacationed" Packages For Remote Work & School Getaways

Known for providing its members with "once in a lifetime" entertainment experiences, Diamond Resorts is also proud to be one of the first companies to resume intimate live concerts under strict safety protocols. Diamond Resorts members will have special access to reserve seats for upcoming DiamondLIVE concerts in Las Vegas, Orlando and Virginia Beach featuring Lauren Alaina, Jana Kramer, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell and others.

"The spirit of the holiday season is about spending time with our loved ones. This year especially, we are reminded how precious that time is," said Mike Flaskey, CEO, Diamond Resorts. "We know everyone is craving a change of scenery. For those who are looking to get away — even if it's just a trip down the road — we are proud to provide a safe, relaxing environment and access to live entertainment to make this season special."

The "Stay Vacationed" package is available at 65 Diamond properties throughout North America. Guests can enjoy the outdoor attractions of wanderlust-worthy destinations from the black sand beaches of Hawaii, to the snowy mountains of Lake Tahoe and desert sunsets of Sedona. Each package comes complete with upgraded high-speed internet and access to resort amenities including pools, gyms and golf courses at select properties. Select resorts in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Williamsburg Virginia will also offer special free Uber eats vouchers, breakfast coupons and a discounted round of golf.

Families looking to enjoy an extended holiday break or change of scenery will receive a free night when booking stays of at least three consecutive days (Sunday through Thursday) between now and January 31, 2021 using the reservation code MIDWKSTAY.

More than 85 percent of Diamond Resorts members live within a 300 mile drive to a Diamond property. As more travelers seek the familiarity, additional space and professional management of "members only" travel, vacation ownership is one of the most accessible ways for families to enjoy exclusive destinations and experiences. Since reopening its resorts at the end of May, Diamond has experienced strong demand and has checked in more than 370,000 guests and finalized more than $200 million in new vacation ownership packages.

