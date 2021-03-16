Diamond Resorts Offers 'Vacation Unplugged' Packages for Spring Break Road Trips

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts ®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces new "Vacation Unplugged" packages for families seeking drive-to adventures for spring break getaways. Many of Diamond's properties feature condo-style accommodations with multiple bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens. With several drive-to destinations, guests who book these packages can enjoy the outdoors from California to North Carolina.

Available at 12 Diamond-managed properties across the U.S., guests can ski the breathtaking mountains of Brian Head, relax in the Sedona desert or soak up the sun in Avila Beach, California. Diamond Resorts accommodations feel like home, with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, spacious dining and living areas, and many offer fully equipped kitchens and in-suite laundry.

"Now more than ever, we are looking for ways to reconnect with what matters most," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "We are proud to offer our members, owners and guests the opportunity to get back to doing what they love with the people they love. We hope this package inspires travelers to plan their next road trip and discover the countless scenic, outdoor destinations across our country."

Resorts participating in the "Vacation Unplugged" promotion include:

Sedona, Arizona : Bell Rock Inn, Sedona Summit, Los Abrigados Resort & Spa and The Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort

: Bell Rock Inn, Sedona Summit, Los Abrigados Resort & Spa and The Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort Payson, Arizona : Kohl's Ranch Lodge

: Kohl's Ranch Lodge Ramona, California : Riviera Oaks Resort & Racquet Club

: Riviera Oaks Resort & Racquet Club Avila Beach, California : San Luis Bay Inn

: San Luis Bay Inn Brian Head, Utah : Cedar Breaks Lodge

: Cedar Breaks Lodge Williamsburg, Virginia : Greensprings Vacation Resort, The Historic Powhatan Resort

: Greensprings Vacation Resort, The Historic Powhatan Resort Branson, Missouri : The Suites at Fall Creek

: The Suites at Fall Creek Kitty Hawk, North Carolina : Beachwoods Resort

Known for providing members with once-in–a-lifetime entertainment experiences, Diamond Resorts is also proud to be one of the first companies to resume intimate, live concerts under strict safety protocols. Diamond Resorts members will have special access to reserve seats for upcoming #DiamondLIVE concerts in Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Beach and Maui, featuring musicians such as Jana Kramer, Lee Brice, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell, Travis Tritt and others.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts and the company's expanded Diamond Standard of Clean protocols visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, visit DiamondLPGA.com and follow @TheVacationDR on Twitter and Instagram. Join the social conversation with #DiamondLPGA .

