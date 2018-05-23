Click here to see the full Diamond Live concert series schedule.

Located on the famous Las Vegas Strip, The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas is a unique and carefully curated entertainment venue in the heart of Las Vegas. It features an intimate and unique showroom-style design, and can hold up to 2,000 people.

The Diamond Live shows at The Foundry will be open exclusively to invited Diamond Resorts members. Members will enjoy private transportation, heavy appetizers and drinks, before Dee Jay Silver takes the stage for an electrifying 45-minute set, followed by Brice's hour-long performance.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our members to see our Diamond Celebrity ambassadors perform in an intimate, world-class concert venue," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "We look forward to working with SLS Las Vegas as we continue to grow the concert series. This is just another way we are working to enhance our members' vacation experiences."

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-resorts-pairs-with-sls-las-vegas-for-summer-concert-series-300653776.html

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

