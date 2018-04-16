Diamond Resorts Signs Lee Ann Womack as Newest Diamond Celebrity Ambassador

Womack, whose single "I Hope You Dance," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, will perform her first show with Diamond Resorts tonight, April 16, 2018 at Oceanaire Resort in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Invited Diamond Resorts members will have an exclusive opportunity to meet the star and then enjoy a private, acoustic performance to hear new music off her latest album, "The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone," released in October 2017.

The new album is a personal, arresting and stunning song-cycle that cements her as "one of country music's finest voices," according to NPR Music. Produced by her husband, Frank Liddell, and mostly co-written by Womack, the album mixes the country, soul, gospel and blues of her native East Texas.

"We are excited to have Lee Ann join our Diamond Resorts family, and can't wait for her to perform for our members as part of our Diamond Live concert series," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "We are constantly searching for ways to expand Diamond Live and our Events of a Lifetime® experiential vacation program. Lee Ann has a unique musical style that appeals to multiple generations and interests, and we know her events will be popular with our members."

Womack will perform additional shows for Diamond Resorts members throughout the year as part of Diamond Live. Unique and exclusive to Diamond, the concert series is part of Diamond's Events of a Lifetime® experiential vacation program, which featured more than 3,000 special events in 2017.

The 2018 Diamond Live schedule is expected to include more than 100 live event experiences – nearly double the amount held in 2017. In addition to Womack, the 2018 lineup includes multiple performances by numerous world-class music artists, including Lee Brice, Colt Ford and Jana Kramer, along with live cooking and comedy events.

"I'm thrilled and looking forward to these acoustic performances with Diamond Resorts members," said Womack. "It's truly a unique experience to share songs and stories with music fans in such an intimate environment, something very special to me."

Womack will represent Diamond alongside a roster of high-profile celebrities, including Brice, Kramer and Ford, along with baseball Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Gaylord Perry, and LPGA professional Brittany Lincicome.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts and the Diamond Live series, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Lee Ann Womack

Artists don't really make albums like Lee Ann Womack's "The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone" anymore. Albums that seem to exist separate and apart from any external pressures. Albums that possess both a profound sense of history and a clear-eyed vision for the future. Albums that transcend genres while embracing their roots. Albums that evoke a sense of place and of personality so vivid they make listeners feel more like participants in the songs than simply admirers of them.

Anybody who has paid attention to Womack for the past decade or so could see she was headed in this direction. "The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone" (ATO Records) — a breathtaking hybrid of country, soul, gospel and blues — comes from Womack's core.

Recorded at Houston's historic SugarHill Recording Studios and produced by Womack's husband and fellow Texan, Frank Liddell (fresh off a 2017 ACM Album of the Year win for Miranda Lambert's 'The Weight of These Wings'), "The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone" marks the culmination of a journey that began with Womack's 2005 CMA Album of the Year "There's More Where That Come From," moving her toward an authentic American music that celebrates her roots and adds to the canon. It also underscores the emergence of Womack's songwriting voice: She has more writing credits among this album's 14 tracks than on all her previous albums combined.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-resorts-signs-lee-ann-womack-as-newest-diamond-celebrity-ambassador-300630562.html

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

