Diamond Resorts Signs Travis Tritt as Newest Diamond Celebrity Ambassador

"Travis Tritt is a legendary talent in the country music industry," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "We are thrilled to have him join our roster of Diamond Celebrity ambassadors and perform exclusive shows for our members. Our Diamond Live concert series brings once-in-a-lifetime vacation experiences to members and invited guests, and Tritt will help us continue to bring these top-notch experiences to members."

In 2020, the Diamond Live event platform went digital, transforming into the #DiamondLIVE @ Home concert series. Diamond Celebrities and invited musical performers including Maddie Poppe, Tyler Farr and Neal McCoy have performed exclusive live concerts from their homes to spread positivity during the global pandemic.

For the full schedule of #DiamondLIVE @ Home events, go to DiamondResorts.com/diamond-live-at-home/event-calendar/.

Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. The highly abbreviated Tritt timeline started when the young Marietta, Georgia native incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. in 1989. Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the Best New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde," "Here's A Quarter" and "It's A Great Day To Be Alive." Tritt's talents, however, are not limited to music as he has also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his extraordinary career.

Tritt recently signed to Big Noise Music Group and is gearing up for the release of a new original full-length album. An album release date has not been set. Produced by award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), the album marks Tritt's first studio album in thirteen years. For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

